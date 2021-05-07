Outlook on the $3.7 Billion Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market By Type (Survey Grade and Differential Grade), By Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

A GPS receiver includes a low-noise analog frontend for filtering, amplifying, & down-converting the antenna signal. Additionally, it also includes an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for digitalizing the quadrature IF signal & an extremely corresponding digital signal processor embedded in an ASIC with a long-established processor core. The prime component of the architecture is the custom digital signal processor, working on tens of independent signal paths (channels) in correspondence. Every channel utilizes a digital correlator to identify, monitor, & correlate a PRN sequence in the transmitted data with the predictable PRN signal, changed, & scaled in time.



The factors like continuous developments to enhance total GPS infrastructure, rising adoption of GPS receivers in the construction industry, growing technological advancements & GPS augmentation systems, and rising accessibility of further cost-effective GPS solutions will fuel the growth of the market. Although, aspects like slower market adoption for the latest technologies, heavy reliability on the availability of satellites, and reducing the demand for GPS receivers because of the COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing commercial usage of automated aerial vehicles (UAVs) opens new growth avenues for the adoption of GPS receivers in future years. In addition, the Interfacing of GPS signals with light squared signals possess a major challenge for the mid and high-level precision GPS receiver market.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Survey Grade and Differential Grade. The survey-grade will garner the largest share in the mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market during the forecast year. These kinds of receivers are developed to attain continuous network accuracy in real-time or static mode. These Survey-grade GPS receivers are mostly used by expert surveyors to attain higher measurement accuracy of certain locations.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction and Others. The mining sector is expected to procure the promising growth rate in the mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market over the forecast period. GPS has different applications in the mining sector that includes surveying & mapping land, shovels, blast hole drilling, loaders, dozers, & graders, haul truck fleet, GNSS surveying, and vehicle tracking & dispatch. These types of systems in mining are embedded by utilizing Real-time Kinematics (RTK) or differential GPS for increasing the precision needed in mining activities.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase prominent CAGR of the global mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market over the forecast years. The regional growth of GPS receivers is due to the increasing agriculture sector & also the growing infrastructure development. GPS receivers are mostly utilized in farming & construction activities. Though the covid-19 pandemic has led to an interruption in the supply chain, the slowdown in production activities & revenue losses that are massively affected the market growth, eventually affecting the economy.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Trimble, Inc. and Hexagon AB are the forerunners in the Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market. Companies such as Septentrio N.V., Topcon Corporation, ComNav Technology Ltd., Geneq, Inc. Raytheon Technologies Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Group), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Javad GNSS, Inc., Septentrio N.V., South Surveying & Mapping Technology Co., Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Geneq, Inc., and ComNav Technology Ltd.

