Tessa Therapeutics’ Allogeneic, “Off-the-Shelf” CD30 Cell Therapy to be Featured in Podium Presentation at the ASGCT 24th Annual Meeting

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and SINGAPORE, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessa Therapeutics Ltd. (Tessa), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation cancer treatments for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that early clinical data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of Tessa’s TT11X allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr Virus Specific T-cell (EBVST) therapy in patients with CD30-positive lymphoma will be featured in a podium presentation at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, held virtually from May 11 – 14, 2021. The data will be presented by Tessa’s collaborators at Baylor College of Medicine during the “Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium” on May 14.



Tessa is leveraging on the unique properties of CD30-CAR and Virus Specific T-cells (VSTs) to establish a proprietary allogeneic cell therapy platform to target a variety of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is based on decades-long research and development on unique properties of Virus Specific T-cells (VSTs) by Tessa’s Scientific Co-Founder, Dr. Malcolm Brenner, and the team at Baylor College of Medicine. Preclinical studies have further demonstrated that CD30 targeting potentially helps eliminate alloreactive T-cells and may improve allogeneic cell expansion and persistence. Tessa and Baylor College of Medicine are jointly developing this platform.

Details for the podium presentation are as follows:

ASGCT 24th Annual Meeting

Abstracts are available online and presentations and posters will be accessible through ASGCT’s website at www.asgct.org.

Abstract Title: Activity of Banked (Off-the-Shelf) CD30 CAR-Modified Epstein-Barr Virus-Specific T Cells in Patients with CD30-Positive Lymphoma

Session Type: Podium Presentation

Speaker: David Hon Quach, Instructor, Center for Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 14, 10:15-10:30 a.m. EDT

Session Title: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium

Abstract number: 195

About Tessa Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors. Tessa’s lead clinical asset, TT11, is an autologous CD30 targeting CAR-T therapy currently being investigated as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (Phase 2) and CD30-positive non-Hodgkin lymphoma (Phase 1). TT11 has been granted RMAT designation by the FDA and PRIME designation by European Medicine Agency. Tessa is also advancing an allogeneic “off-the shelf” cell therapy platform targeting a broad range of cancers in which Epstein Barr Virus Specific T Cells (EBVSTs) are augmented with CD30-CAR technology to retarget them to CD30-positive malignancies and to prevent graft rejection. A therapy using this platform, TT11X, is currently the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial in CD30-positive lymphoma. A third clinical asset, TT16, which is a novel combination therapy of HER2-CAR-T cells and binary oncolytic virus therapy, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial targeting HER2 positive solid tumors. Tessa has its global headquarters in Singapore, where the company has built a state of the art, commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility. Tessa’s United States headquarters are in New Jersey. For more information on Tessa, please visit www.tessacell.com.

