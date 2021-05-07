English Danish

7 May 2021





Company Announcement number 41/2021

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F and 12F to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexKort® and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2021.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

