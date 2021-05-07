Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Decline in 2020 vs 2019 - Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the trastuzumab biosimilar market are Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc, Samsung Bioepis, Merck & Co., Biocon Limited, Mylan Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and EirGenix, Inc.



The global trastuzumab biosimilars market is expected to decline from $1.27 billion in 2019 to $1.25 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.50%.

The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $3.12 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 35.50%.



The trastuzumab biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by product into ogivri; herzuma; ontruzant; trazimera; others. It is also segmented by indication into adjuvant breast cancer; metastatic breast cancer; metastatic gastric cancer; others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy; online pharmacy.



In April 2019, Sandoz, a generic pharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Novartis signed an agreement with EirGenix, Taiwan-based contract development and manufacturer, to market a proposed trastuzumab biosimilar for an undisclosed amount. The agreement gives rights to Sandoz to commercialize the trastuzumab biosimilar developed by EirGenix, available globally, excluding China and Taiwan.

The terms included in the agreement are that the trastuzumab will be developed and manufactured by EirGenix while Sandoz will maintain the rights to the commercialization of the drug upon approval. This agreement is expected to keep in house resources of Sandoz focused on bringing robust internal pipeline products and expanding the existing portfolio of four oncology biosimilars.



The side effects of trastuzumab biosimilar are expected to limit the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. The side effects of Herceptin (chemical name: Trastuzumab) include diarrhea, nausea, fever, heart problems, infection, cough, and rashes. Moreover, breast cancer studies reflect that the exposure of trastuzumab (Herceptin) therapy increased the rate of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction in the two-year trastuzumab treatment from 4.6% to 8.1%.

The rate of at least one patient experienced Grade-3 or higher, for treatment with trastuzumab is at 20.4% for two years, compared to 16.1% for one year of treatment. The side effects of trastuzumab have a negative impact on the trastuzumab biosimilar market.



Major players are continuously focusing on launching new products in the untapped regions, which is shaping the market for trastuzumab biosimilars. The companies operating in the trastuzumab biosimilars market are undergoing various strategic initiatives such as new product development, partnerships, geographical and product portfolio expansion to maintain their competitive position in the market and better serve the needs of the customers.

For instance, in December 2019, Biocon and Mylan launched Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Trastuzumab Biosimilar in the USA. Mylan plans to offer Ogivri in 150 mg and 420mg strengths, increase access for the treatment of HER2-positive breast and gastric cancer. In February 2020, Pfizer launched trastuzumab biosimilar to Herceptin, Trazimera in the USA. Trazimera is available for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) metastatic gastric and breast cancer.

Furthermore, in April 2020, Merck announced the launch of a Biosimilar of Herceptin (trastuzumab)- ONTRUZANT(trastuzumab-dttb). ONTRUZANT is available in the USA for approximately $1,325 and $3,709 for the 150 mg single-dose and 420 mg multiple-dose vial, respectively.



The rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer contributed to the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. Trastuzumab biosimilar is used in the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the new breast cancer cases registered were around 2.09 million, and stomach (gastric) cancer cases were around 1.03 million. According to Cancer India, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India and accounts for 14% of the cancers in women.

Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer increases the demand for trastuzumab biosimilar that helps save money when compared to expensive medicines, thereby driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Characteristics



3. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



4. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ogivri

Herzuma

Ontruzant

Trazimera

Others

4.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adjuvant Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic Gastric Cancer

Others

4.3. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

5. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Samsung Bioepis

Merck & Co.

Biocon Limited

Mylan Inc.

BioXpress Therapeutics

Celltrion

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

EirGenix, Inc

ALTEOGEN Inc.

Apotex (Apobiologix)

AryoGen Pharmed

BIOCAD

Prestige BioPharma (PBP)

PlantForm

Outlook Therapeutics (Oncobiologics)

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Stada Arzneimittel

