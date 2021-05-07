Worldwide Peptide Cancer Vaccine Industry to 2026 - 90 Peptide Vaccines in Pipeline with Market Opportunity Value of >$20 Billion

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this reports findings, it is estimated that the global peptide cancer vaccine will follow trajectory growth rates. The market will be favored by the advancement in science and arrival of novel technologies which will further enable the identification of potential targets in developing cancer vaccines.

Report Highlights:

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Trends Insight

Global Peptide Cancer Drugs Market Opportunity: >USD 20 Billion

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

Number Of Peptide Vaccines In Pipeline: >90

Application of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Against Major Cancer

The developments of vaccines have shown incredible impact on human health system and have resulted in significant decrease in mortality rates from several diseases. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders including cancer has urged the development of novel targeted therapeutics for their management. In recent times, researchers have exploited the use of vaccines to generate anti-tumor response in management of cancer.

The rapid approval of Provenge for the management of pancreatic cancer and the robust response in market has surged the development of more targeted vaccines in cancer. In recent times, peptides have emerged as a potential vaccine candidate owing to their small size, simple and cost efficient production and development process.

Moreover, peptides are recognized to be highly specific and efficacious, safe and well tolerated. Given their attractive physical and chemical properties, researchers have developed several peptide based vaccines in management of wide range of cancers.

Currently, GV1001 (Riavaxtm, Tertomotide) is the only peptide based vaccine approved for the management of pancreatic cancer in Korea. GV1001 is a 16-amino-acid peptide comprising a sequence from the human enzyme telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT). Most cancers highly express TERT, and immunization with GV1001 aims to activate the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The vaccine is currently under clinical trials and applications to gain approval in other countries.

Apart from this, a cocktail of peptide based cancer vaccines are present in preclinical and clinical studies and have shown encouraging response. Most of the drugs are present in the phase I and II clinical trials which suggests that the market will be flourished with several vaccines targeting different cancers in next 4-5 years.

Moreover, in near future the market will see combination of vaccines along with other conventional drugs to improve their efficacy and specificity in targeting the complexity of cancer cells.

Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of the novel therapeutics in North America, it is expected that the region will dominate the global peptide cancer vaccine market for next few years. The high prevalence of cancer and the rising initiatives by government as well as private sectors will also propel the growth of peptide cancer vaccines in this area.

In addition to this, Europe and Asia Pacific will also emerge as a potential market wing to high untapped opportunities, low cost of raw material, growing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in the R&D sector.

The arrival of peptide based cancer vaccine has caused prompting effects on the overall cancer therapy market and has helped it to make through all the challenges that have been on the way of becoming the most dominant market in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Cancer Vaccine

2. Need of Peptide Vaccines

2.1 Why Peptides - More Desirable

2.2 Peptide Vaccines V/S Traditional Vaccines

3. Classification of Peptide Vaccines

3.1 On the Basis of Sources Obtained

3.2 On the Basis of Length

3.3 On the Basis of Epitopes

4. Mechanism of Action of Peptide Cancer Vaccines

4.1 Immunological Cells Activated by Peptide Cancer Vaccines

4.2 Procedure of Synthetic Peptide Vaccine Development

5. Clinical Trials Efficacy Study of Synthetic Peptide Analog Obtained From WT1 Oncoprotein against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

5.1 Basic Layout of the Study

5.2 Introduction to WT1 Peptide

5.3 Methodologies Involved In the Clinical Study

5.4 Results of the Clinical Trial Study

6. Wide Spectrum Action of Peptide Cancer Vaccines Against Major Cancer

6.1 Colorectal Cancer

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.3 Pancreatic Cancer

6.4 Gastric Cancer

6.5 Prostate Cancer

6.6 Breast Cancer

7. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Overview

8. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Trends

8.1 Optimized Cryptic Peptides

8.2 Therapeutic CpG Peptide-Based Cancer Vaccine

8.3 Personalized Neoantigen Vaccination with Synthetic Long Peptides

8.4 Recombinant Peptide Vaccine

8.5 p53 Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

9. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Overview

9.1 By Country

9.2 By Company

9.3 By Patient Segment

9.4 By Phase

10. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-I

10.4 Phase-I/II

10.5 Phase-II

10.6 Phase-III

11. LucaVax - First Commercially available Peptide Cancer Vaccine

12. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Driving Factors

12.2 Challenges Ahead For Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Development

13. Peptide Cancer Vaccine: Promising Candidate of Cancer Immunotherapy

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Enzo Life Science (Alexis Biotech)

14.2 Antigen Express

14.3 BioLife Science

14.4 Immatics Biotechnologies

14.5 Immune Design

14.6 Imugene

14.7 Immunomedics

14.8 ISA Pharmaceuticals

14.9 Galena Biopharma

14.10 Generex Biotechnology Corporation

14.11 Lytix Biopharma

14.12 Merck (Merck Serono)

14.13 OncoTherapy Science

14.14 Oncothyreon

14.15 Pfizer

14.16 Phylogica

14.17 Symphogen (Receptor BioLogix)

14.18 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

14.19 TapImmune

14.20 Vaxon Biotech

