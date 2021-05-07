Waturu Holding A/S – name change and convening of an extraordinary general meeting about it

English Danish

Company announcement nr. 71

Vejle, May 7. 2021

Insider Information





Waturu Holding A/S hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on 25.5.2021.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 15:00 at the address, Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 Vejle.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT VIRUS PANDEMY WITH CORONA VIRUS RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS WHO WANT TO VOTE USE THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE BY LETTER. THERE WILL NOT BE OPPORTUNITY FOR PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE.



Agenda:

1. Election of conductor

2. Election of a new company name







1. Election of conductor a.

It is the conductor´s responsibility to ensure that the convening is correct and lawful and that the course of the general meeting takes place, according to the rules.



2. Election of a new company name

The newly appointed Board of Directors, has today decided to change the current company name Waturu Holding A/S to Green Impact Ventures A/S.



The new name better reflects the strategy the company pursues and it is the board's expectation that investors with the new name will find it easier to understand the company's business structure, with ownership and operation of companies within the water heating/water disinfection, aquaculture and medtech / medico industries.



It is important that investors and stakeholders understand that the company has an investment and business strategy, which includes that the subsidiaries must be developed and commercialized and that the company has pointed out that further capitalization will take place at independent stock exchange listings of the subsidiaries.



The Waturu name will not disappear, but will in future only be used in the subsidiary Waturu ApS, as a company name and as a brand name for the company's water heater and water purification products.







Participation:

It will not be possible to participate physically due to the situation with Covid-19, which is why the Board of Directors recommends that investors take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail.



Power of attorney:

The power of attorney form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be completed and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 or by email investor@waturu.com.

The power of attorney form must be received no later than 7.5.2021 at 12.00.

A shareholder may choose to vote either by proxy or by postal ballot, see below, but not by either method. The right to participate and vote by proxy must be substantiated with adequate documentation. If sufficient documentation is not provided, the right to participate and / or vote may be denied according to the special circumstances.



Postal voting:

Shareholders can cast their votes by postal ballot. Letter voting can be done as follows:

The letter voting form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be filled in and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 or via email investor@waturu.com.

Postal votes must be received by the company no later than 7.5.2021 at 12:00.



Additional information:

Until, and on the date of the extraordinary general meeting, further information about the extraordinary general meeting will be available on the company's website, including:

- The notice convening the extraordinary general meeting, agenda.

- Proxy and postal voting form to be used for voting by proxy or by postal vote.



The general meeting is held in Danish.







About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





