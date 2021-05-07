Global Slaughtering Equipment Market (2020 to 2028) - Increasing Demand for Processed Meat Products is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slaughtering Equipment Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Stunning, Killing, Others), By Automation (Semi-Automated, Fully Automated), By Livestock (Poultry, Seafood, Others), By Process Type, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing adoption of slaughtering equipment owing to inclining consumption of poultry and other meat-based products, coupled with rising need for slaughtering equipment for cutting of standard sized meat chunks, and to eliminate possibilities of food contamination are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends - Increasing focus of players on strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, and investments on R&D of innovative equipment.



The global slaughtering equipment market size is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to major factors such as growing health-consciousness among people, rising concerns regarding quality of meat, and need for eliminating possibilities of meat contamination are resulting in need for process automation to ensure efficient slaughtering and less prone to infections. In addition, these equipment ensure standard sized and precise cuts and identical fillets size.



Additionally, increasing demand for organic meat globally is expected to have a positive impact on demand for slaughtering equipment, thereby driving market growth.



Increasing vegetarian as well as vegan population, ill-effects of overconsumption of meat products, higher cost of packaged meat and meat products are factors that could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the killing segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020. The deboning & skinning segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the automation segments, the semi-automated segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020.

Among the livestock segments, the poultry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global slaughtering equipment market in 2020, due to rapidly growing consumption of turkeys, chickens, geese, quail, ducks, etc. globally.

The seafood segment is expected to register substantially high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to inclining demand for seafood products, along with spreading awareness about health-benefits of consuming fish, prawns, crabs, etc.

North America slaughtering equipment market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to rising consumption of processed meat products, well-developed retail food chains, fast-food chains, and consumption of high-protein food in cold-weather countries in the region.

The Europe market accounted for substantially high revenue share in the global slaughtering equipment market in 2020, due to rising preference for meat-based fast foods such as pizzas, and burgers, among other foods.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the period of forecast, because of increasing preference for advanced food equipment, and increasing consumption of meat-based products, and rising concerns about quality of food.

Companies profiled in the market report include BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE S.A, Best and Donovan, MEATEK Food Machineries India, Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Marel, Baader Group, and Limos. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

