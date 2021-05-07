$12.5 Billion Worldwide Food Inclusions Market to 2028 - by Type, Form, Flavor, Application and Region

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Inclusions Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type, By Form, By Flavor, By Application, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing awareness regarding benefits of food inclusions among end-use sectors and increasing consumption of food and beverages globally are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 12.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends - Rapid westernization in developing economies and shifting preference for processed food



The global food inclusions market size is expected to reach USD 22.35 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on processed food and beverages, and availability of variety of food products to suit consumer's palate are primary factors driving market growth.



Increasing adoption of food inclusions in the food sector due to its advantageous functional properties, and growing demand for food products with extended shelf life among consumers are expected to drive market growth. However, high cost of end product, high cost of requirements for storage of food inclusions, and processing challenges could hamper market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

The chocolate segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global food inclusions market in 2020, due to increasing consumption of chocolate-flavored products globally.

The fruit and nuts segment is expected to register highest growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period, due to inclination towards fresh fruit flavors with nutritious nuts in food products.

Among the forms, the solid and semi-solid form segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020, owing to rising demand for nuts to enhance flavor, and high nutritional value of these products.

Among the flavor segments, the chocolate and caramel segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020. The fruit segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The chocolate and confectionery products segment accounted for revenue share of 41.2% in the global food inclusions market in 2020, owing to increasing demand for confectionary and chocolates among consumers.

Europe market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global food inclusions market in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 2,637.7 Million in 2020, and revenue growth of this market is expected to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Barry Callebaut, Cargill Incorporated, Georgia Nut Company, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Puratos Group, Tate and Lyle PLC, Nimbus Foods and Sensient Technologies. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Food Inclusions Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Food Inclusions Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing consumer spending on food and beverages

3.2. Rising awareness and focus on food ingredients

3.3. Innovation in the food market



Chapter 4. Food Inclusions Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Inclusions Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Food Inclusions Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Food Inclusions Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rise in demand for cleaner product labels and allergen-free products

4.4.1.2. Rapid development of new flavor profiles in the emerging economies

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High price of final product

4.4.2.2. Special storage requirements for food inclusions

4.4.2.3. Processing difficulties with food inclusions

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Food Inclusions Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Food Inclusions PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Inclusions Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Food Inclusions Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Chocolate

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Fruit and Nut

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Flavored Sugar and Caramel

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Cereal

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.6. Confectionery

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Food Inclusions Market By Form Insights & Trends

6.1. Food Inclusions Form dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Solid and Semi-Solid

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Pieces

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Nuts

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.5. Crunches and Flakes

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.6. Chips and Nibs

6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.7. Powder

6.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Food Inclusions Market By Flavor Insights & Trends

7.1. Food Inclusions Flavor dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Fruit

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Nut

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Savory

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.5. Chocolate and Caramel

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Food Inclusions Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Food Inclusions Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Cereal Products, Snacks and Bars

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Bakery Products

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Dairy and Frozen Desserts

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5. Chocolates and Confectionery Products

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Food Inclusions Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Food Inclusions Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.6. Latin America



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Barry Callebaut

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Cargill, Incorporated

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Georgia Nut Company

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. The Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Kerry Group plc

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Puratos Group

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Tate and Lyle PLC

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Nimbus Foods

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Sensient Technologies

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



