C2C Gold Corp Announces Receipt of Exploration Permits for Newfoundland Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) is pleased to announce the timely receipt of surface exploration approvals for the 2021 summer field season from the Department of Natural Resources, Newfoundland and Labrador. The exploration approvals for the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake properties apply to surface fieldwork including geochemical surveys, ground geophysics, LIDAR and UAV surveys, airborne geophysics, camp establishment and prospecting. The Company intends to focus initial exploration efforts to aggressively advance high-priority gold targets to the drill stage.



Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold stated, “We are very pleased to have received the approvals required to support our summer exploration program in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The efficiency of the Department of Natural Resources is impressive and we look forward to now implementing our work plan for the 2021 season.”

C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties

C2C Gold’s project areas cover more than 1,150 km² along and between the Red Indian Line (RIL) and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland. The Company’s prospective holdings extend for more than 100 km along the Central Gold Belt a northeast trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland. These regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones.

Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville gold deposits in Australia. Regionally, till and lake sediment sampling programs by the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey defined northeast trending clusters of gold-in-till anomalies south of the RIL.

C2C Gold is focusing on the correlation between the anomalous gold-in-till samples and underlying structural features shown on historical geophysical surveys. A comprehensive program of deeper soil sampling over the most promising areas will target potential buried gold mineralization. There are numerous gold-in-till anomalies throughout the C2C property holdings.



Newfoundland Projects – Regional Overview

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond, and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the island’s mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently important significant drill intersections such as those announced by New Found Gold Corp. and those contributing to the growing resource at Marathon Gold Corp’s Valentine Deposit have raised the status of the area to that of a premier gold exploration jurisdiction. These continued positive results have led to a dramatic increase in exploration activity giving rise to a modern-day gold rush throughout.

C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of more than 1,150 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. C2C also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

C2C Gold Corp.

