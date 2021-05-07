HUTCHMED to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that Mr Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of HUTCHMED, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



The discussion will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.hutch-med.com/event. Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter for approximately 90 days.

Members of the senior management team will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings at the Bank of America Health Care Conference, as well as during the following other conferences:

MS Virtual Asia Healthcare Conference from Thursday to Friday, May 13 to 14, 2021;





from Thursday to Friday, May 13 to 14, 2021; Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference from Tuesday to Friday, June 1 to 4, 2021;





from Tuesday to Friday, June 1 to 4, 2021; Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference from Wednesday to Friday, June 2 to 4, 2021; and





from Wednesday to Friday, June 2 to 4, 2021; and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Webcast from Tuesday to Friday, June 8 to 11, 2021.



