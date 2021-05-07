Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market (2021 to 2026) - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis Technology (LTE and 5G), End Use (Video on Demand, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadiums, Data Feeds & Notifications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is estimated to be worth USD 642 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,072 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The increasing LTE and 5G mobile subscribers with surging penetration of smartphones, the growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services, and the growing need for massive connectivity of devices due to the evolution of IoT are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market globally.

The market for 5G technology could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is expected to witness strong growth in the next 5 years mainly due to increasing LTE and 5G mobile subscribers with surging penetration of smartphones, growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services, and growing need for massive connectivity of devices due to evolution of IoT are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market globally. The need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems, monetizing network bandwidth through new business models, and need for minimizing network capacity congestion has opened up new opportunities for the companies in the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

The market for 5G technology is estimated to account for the largest during the forecast period in LTE and 5G broadcast market

5G broadcast creates an opportunity for TV broadcasters and content providers to widen their reach to customers, as the technology allows them to address mobile devices directly. With the increasing demand for premium content, e.g., live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate.

LTE and 5G broadcast market in Europe is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026

The market growth in Europe will mainly be driven by growing developments (such as R&D activities, investments, and partnerships with different companies) related to the market in the UK, Germany, France, etc. Cross collaboration among leading players hailing from different sections of the industry value chain is enabling field tests and trials of LTE and 5G broadcast networks across the world. Such developments will create opportunities for the market to grow in Europe.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5kmc