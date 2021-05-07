Greenlane Announces Participation at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or "the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Greenlane CEO Aaron LoCascio will give a company presentation on May 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the Company will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Additional presentation details are below:



DATE:



Tuesday, May 11th, 2021



TIME:



2:30 p.m. Eastern Time



WEBCAST:



Click to access



REPLAY: A replay will be made available at the above link for 90 days following the end of the conference.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platform, vapor.com . Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane’s curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear™ , VIBES™ rolling papers, Marley Natural™ Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection , Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com