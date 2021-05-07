The global washed silica sand market size is projected to grow from USD 18 million in 2021 to USD 24 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%

New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content, Particle Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070149/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the washed silica sand market is attributed to the increase in demand for silica sand for numerous applications, particularly for flat glass, cement, and building material production.



In terms of both value and volume, Fe content >0.01% to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

Fe content >0.01% is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 in terms of value as well as volume. Silica sand with an iron content of more than 0.01% is the most common and mainly used sand in various industrial applications. The sand is used in making colourless containers for milk bottles, window glasses, and flint glasses with Fe content less than 0.04%, 0.15%, and 0.02%, respectively. The increasing demand for washed silica sand for glass manufacturing used in different end use industries to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Particle size ?0.4mm to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for washed silica sand.



Washed silica sand with particle size less the 0.4 mm falls under the very fine to fine sand category. The category of very fine sand ranges from 0.06 mm – 0.1 mm while the granule size of the fine sand category ranges from 0.1 mm – 0.4 mm. This very fine to fine silica sand find demand in oil well fracturing application where fine sand is needed for narrow width areas to cause sand bridging. In addition, the increasing demand from glass making, paints, texture coats, and wood finishing products owing to silica sands fine granular size to drive the market demand.



Glass to be the fastest-growing application from 2021 to 2026, for washed silica sand.



Glass will be the fastest growing application for washed silica sand during the forecast period.Washed silica sand with minimal impurities, including silt, clay, and organic matter content, is of high preference for glass manufacturers.



Silica sand is the major raw material used in all the commercial glass production, comprising 70%-75% of the furnace batch weight. The persistent demand for glasses in the construction and automotive industries is the major driving factor for the growth of silica sand in glass application.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC washed silica sand market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for washed silica sand as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. The growing fiberglass, cosmetics, foundry, construction, and glass & clay industries in several APAC countries are fuelling washed silica sand demand in the region.



The global washed silica sand market comprises major manufacturers, such as US Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), Sibelco NV (Belgium), U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), VRX Silica Limited (Australia), Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd (Australia), and Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia), among others.



