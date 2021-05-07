New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070273/?utm_source=GNW

LONDON LTD, SMOKIO, VAPE ESCAPES and VAPOR LINE.



The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ends) market is expected to grow from $11.7 in billion 2020 to $14.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.



The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.



Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual.



The e-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes.For instance, in December 2018, British American Tobacco company released the Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwitch Maxx based on Pure tech blade technology, involves using an ultra-slim stainless-steel blade to heat e-liquid and create vapor.



The vapor products do not burn tobacco, the vapor contains significantly lower levels of toxicants in the smoke created when burning tobacco. Therefore, e-cigarettes have reduced risk properties compared to traditional cigarettes.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market.Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.



For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.



The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market covered in this report is segmented by type into vaporizers, E-cigarettes, other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS). It is also segmented by E-cigarettes type into disposable, rechargeable, modular and by vaporizers type into E-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers.



Rigid government regulations on the ban of E-cigarettes is restricting the growth of the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market.Numerous nations have prohibited the deal and fabricate of e-cigarettes to secure the youth and children from the hurtful impacts and habit of E-cigarettes.



For example, in December 2019, Indian government has passed prohibition of electronic cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) bill 2019 that imposed the ban of E-cigarettes. The government banned the e cigarettes as the manufacturing companies are promoting them as a way to get out of the smoking but research studies have shown that most of the people are addicting to the E-cigarettes.



In September 2018, Turning Points Brands, Inc., an US based tobacco products provider acquired 100% stake in International Vapor Group, Inc. in a deal worth USD 29 million. Addition of International Vapor Group will strengthen Turning Points Brands, Inc. and will have significant impact on vapor business. International Vapor Group, Inc., an US based e-cigarettes company founded in 2012 and served with several brands under its name.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070273/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________