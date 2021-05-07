Global Queue Management System Market (2020 to 2026) - Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Queue Management System Market by Component, Solution Type, Application (Reporting & Analytics, Real-time Monitoring), Queue Type (Structured, Unstructured, Mobile Queue), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global queue management system (QMS) market size to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 to USD 0.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on components into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into platform and software, whereas the services segment includes managed services and professional services. The professional services segment is further segmented into consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is governed by the complexity of operations and the surge in deployment of QMS software.

The virtual solution type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on solution types into linear queuing and virtual queuing. The availability of a robust QMS in the marketplace enables end users to maintain a structured queue in their premises. Most of the end users in recent years have been showcasing immense interest in linear queuing and virtual queuing systems. The virtual QMS is expected to drive the growth of the market as organizations are seeking demand to avoid in-branch crowding and safeguard customer/staff during pandemic.

The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on queue types into structured queue, unstructured queue, kiosk-based, and mobile queues. Kiosk-based and mobile queues provide a much more customer-oriented approach and have been implemented in a broad range of variations. The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of handling long queues and reduction in requirement of resources are expected to drive the demand for mobile queues across the world.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises are the leading adopters of QMS. Enterprises are focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience to customers and gain a leading edge in the market. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the availability of cost-effective cloud solutions, QMS solutions and services are expected to witness a prominent growth rate among SMEs during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on deployment modes into cloud and on-premises deployment. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode offers benefits, such as scalability and cost-effectiveness, which are expected to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the overall QMS market.

The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS solutions are used across application areas, including reporting and analytics, appointment management, customer service, query handling, in-store management, workforce optimization, real-time monitoring, and others (digital signage, and customer engagement). Waiting in line is one of the most commonly cited reasons for customer frustration. The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies and organizations across the world have started shifting to techno-based systems to optimize workflows and productivity. This, in turn, will drive the workforce optimization segment growth.

Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly verticals, such as government and public sector, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, utilities, and other verticals (education, manufacturing, and media and entertainment). The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of handling patient query and enhance productivity to drive the demand for QMS solutions across the healthcare and life sciences vertical across the world.

APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. In terms of market size, North America is estimated to hold the largest size in the overall QMS market. APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing need for QMS solutions to manage large customer queues and reduce waiting time for better customer experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Queue Management System Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market: by Component and Top Three Verticals

4.4 Market: by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Manage Customer Traffic and Customer Movement to Boost Productivity

5.2.1.2 Need to Improve and Facilitate Customer Service Across Major Industry Verticals

5.2.1.3 Rising Need to Improve Staff Efficiency and Enhance Customer Engagement During COVID-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs for Queue Management System

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Safety and Security Issues

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.3 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

5.4.4 Service Organizational Control 2

5.4. Markets in Financial Instruments Directive Ii

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Queue Management System: Ecosystem

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Model Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Technological Analysis

5.11 Queue Management System Market: COVID-19 Impact

6 Queue Management System Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.1.2 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Queue Management System Market, by Solution Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solution Types: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Solution Types: Market Drivers

7.2 Linear Queuing

7.3 Virtual Queuing

8 Queue Management System Market, by Queue Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Queue Types: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Queue Types: Market Drivers

8.2 Structured Queue

8.3 Unstructured Queue

8.4 Kiosk Based

8.5 Mobile Queue

9 Queue Management System Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Queue Management System Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises

11 Queue Management System Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

11.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers

11.2 Reporting and Analytics

11.3 Appointment Management

11.4 Customer Service

11.5 Query Handling

11.6 In-Store Management

11.7 Workforce Optimization

11.8 Real-Time Monitoring

11.9 Other Applications

12 Queue Management System Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

12.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

12.4 It and Telecom

12.5 Government and Public Sector

12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.7 Education

12.8 Transportation and Logistics

12.9 Other Verticals

13 Queue Management System Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Market Share, 2020

14.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

14.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

14.5.2 Deals

14.5.3 Others

14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.7.1 Star

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive

14.7.4 Participants

14.7.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.7.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Major Players

15.2.1 Advantech

15.2.2 Wavetec

15.2.3 Aurionpro

15.2.4 Lavi Industries

15.2.5 QLess

15.2.6 Qmatic

15.2.7 Sedco

15.2.8 Q-Nomy

15.2.9 Core Mobile

15.2.10 Maliatec

15.2.11 Jrni

15.2.12 Qudini

15.2.13 Qminder

15.2.14 Att Systems

15.2.15 Xiphias

15.2.16 Akis Technologies

15.2.17 Awebstar

15.2.18 Xtreme Media

15.2.19 Skiplino

15.2.20 Business Automation

15.2.21 Startup Companies

15.2.21.1 Udentify

15.2.21.2 2Meters

15.2.21.3 Onlinetoken

15.2.21.4 Hate2Wait

15.2.21.5 Versionx

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Visitor Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2025

16.3 Smart Ticketing Market - Global Forecast to 2024

17 Appendix

17.1 Industry Experts

17.2 Discussion Guide

17.3 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

17.4 Available Customizations

17.5 Related Reports

17.6 Author Details

