Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|05/12/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,950
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.581
|/
|2.650
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,150
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.581
|/
|2.650
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.720
|/
|2.600
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.581
|/
|2.650
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.651
|/
|2.620
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.720
|/
|2.600
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.890
|/
|2.900
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.561
|/
|2.660
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.46
Market making with the series will begin on 14. May 2021.