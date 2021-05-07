Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

 

Series RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 05/12/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,950
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.581/2.650
Total Number of Bids Received 26
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,150
Total Number of Successful Bids 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.581/2.650
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.720/2.600
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.581/2.650
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.651/2.620
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.720/2.600
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.890/2.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.561/2.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.46


Market making with the series will begin on 14. May 2021.