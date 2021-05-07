New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070270/?utm_source=GNW

, ALHO Systembau GmbH, Allied Modular Building Systems Inc. and American Buildings Company.



The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected grow from $43.61 billion in 2020 to $58.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $85.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market consists of sales of modular and prefabricated buildings and related services for non-residential use.



The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization. According to the world economic forum, in 2020, 56.2 percent of the world population was urban. Urban populations made up the highest share in Northern American countries-83.6 percent of residents lived in cities in 2020. As per World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations, the largest urban growth will take place in India, China, and Nigeria. The rapid growth and development of urban housing demand more precise planning timelines and reduced prices. Due to this, construction firms are adopting cost-effective, proven technologies of precast to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which can be met by prefabricated technology.



Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry.The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative.



In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy. The DFAB House is the world’s first inhabited house which was both digitally planned and built. Launched in February 2019, this project was done by professors at ETH Zurich in cooperation with industrial partners, carried out with the help of robots and 3D printers.



The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market covered in this report is segmented by type into standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, panelized precast nonmetal and by application into institutional, industrial, commercial, agricultural.



The construction industry is considered to be slow and conservative in adopting innovative and new technologies.The construction sector comprises numerous small suppliers and the R&D budget is also limited in comparison to other sectors.



In developing or underdeveloped countries of the Asia Pacific region as well as in Africa and South America, people are less aware of this construction method, the advantages it offers and the recyclability of modular buildings. Therefore, it is important to educate consumers regarding the positive effects of modular construction on the environment and the way it can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.



In April 2019, Oldcastle Architectural Products (APG), North America’s leading manufacturer and supplier of concrete masonry, dry mix and hardscape products acquired Allied Concrete Products.This acquisition enhanced hardscape and masonry offerings and service for customers from DC to the Carolinas.



Allied Concrete Products is a family-owned manufacturer of high-quality masonry units and a supplier of masonry supplies throughout Central Virginia and Tidewater.

