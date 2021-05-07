Worldwide Sushi Restaurants Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the sushi restaurants market and it is poised to grow by $2.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on sushi restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing marketing strategies and growing popularity of Japanese cuisine.



The sushi restaurants market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the number of new sushi restaurants as one of the prime reasons driving the sushi restaurants market growth during the next few years.

The report on sushi restaurants market covers the following areas:

Sushi restaurants market sizing

Sushi restaurants market forecast

Sushi restaurants market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sushi restaurants market vendors that include Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi. Also, the sushi restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Feng Sushi

FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create Co. Ltd.

Kura Sushi USA Inc.

Maxims Caterers Ltd.

Peace Dining Corp.

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

Wasabi Sushi

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ehbs5