New and Potentially Revolutionary HOCL Therapy Receives Halal Certification

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With innovative pharmaceutical, beauty, and public healthcare uses, SpectrumX’s unique HOCL (Hypochlorous Acid) product is potentially one of the most promising alternative therapies, new to the market — and it has just received Halal certification.



This is welcome news for many Islamic countries that are in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The United Arab Emirates is currently facing over 1700 Coronavirus cases a day. This latest certification may be just the solution needed to reduce the rate.

Why? SpectrumX is the patent-pending holder of Spectricept — a highly effective sanitiser and antiseptic with the ability to kill 99.9999% bacteria and viruses (including COVID-19). Crucially, with greater efficacy than standard alcohol sanitisers, it has the potential to revolutionise our approach to public health.

One thing’s clear — as the world grapples with a rampant pandemic, we need products like Spectricept.

Now that Spectricept is Halal certified, 2.4 billion more Muslim consumers will be able to use this revolutionary sanitiser. Spectricept may likely be sought after by countries with high Muslim populations that are hoping to use HOCL in the fight against COVID-19.

HOCL therapy has long been an untapped market, but SpectrumX is blazing the way towards a HOCL future. SpectrumX is currently the only company in the world with a patent-pending HOCL sanitiser that’s suitable for ‘real world’ conditions.

While other companies have tried to make a viable HOCL product, SpectrumX has triumphed. Their team of scientists discovered that by using a process that emulates how the body makes HOCL (rather than traditional electrolysis methods) they would arrive at a highly effective sanitising formula.

Utilising a stabilising technique that retains the sanitiser’s full potency (even when it comes into contact with bodily serums) SpectrumX is pioneering HOCL-based sanitation.

Tired of using alcohol-based sanitisers — known to trigger dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis — many hospitals around the UK have already switched to Spectricept. And with a long shelf life, it won’t be long before we’re seeing the distribution of Spectricept on a global scale.

The SpectrumX team are delighted at the prospect of seeing their innovative product used where it’s needed the most.

Sadly, this April marks the second Ramadan that has been interrupted by COVID-19. SpectrumX is set to join the global effort to ensure that next year’s celebrations can go ahead uninterrupted.

SpectrumX is currently raising capital prior to its 2021 listing on the London stock exchange. The team is also working on diversifying its product offering. If you would like to learn more about SpectrumX and the multi-purpose benefits of HOCL read more here .

