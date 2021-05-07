Global Bubble Tea Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Empire Eagle Food, Fanale Drinks & Fokus Among Others

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the bubble tea market and it is poised to grow by $941.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on bubble tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing and growing tea cafe culture.



The bubble tea market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the health benefits of bubble tea as one of the prime reasons driving the bubble tea market growth during the next few years.

The report on bubble tea market covers the following areas:

Bubble tea market sizing

Bubble tea market forecast

Bubble tea market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bubble tea market vendors that include Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC. Also, the bubble tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljrx47