Global $863.7 Million Laryngeal Mask (Disposable, Reusable) Market to 2028: High Demand for Disposable Technologies in Critical Care Units

Laryngeal Mask Market Growth & Trends



The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 863.7 million by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.



The key advantages of the product, such as ventilation management during anesthesia, induction, maintenance, and emergence, are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the placement of these masks does not require laryngoscopy and muscle relaxants like succinylcholine, which is known to cause postoperative myalgia in certain patients. Hence, the usage of these masks greatly reduces the incidence of postoperative myalgia.



There is an increased demand for disposable devices in critical care units. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness, easy assembly, and flexible process designs of these technologies. Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand for disposable laryngeal masks over the forecast period.

In addition, the products need smaller footprints and lower investment, as they are simpler and do not require sanitization and cleaning. Factors like these are expected to encourage emerging companies with low capital resources to invest in the market.



Laryngeal Mask Market Report Highlights

The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units

The adult patient segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 58.8% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

The hospitals and clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.3% in 2020

This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies

Due to the presence of well-established companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2020

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share

For instance, in May 2019, Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu's products in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3 Laryngeal Mask Market Variables Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Market influencer analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 Laryngeal Mask technology timeline analysis

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increase in number of surgeries due to the growing incidence of chronic disorders

3.7.1.2 High demand for disposable technologies in critical care units

3.7.1.3 Increase in R&D investments in the field of surgical equipment

3.7.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.7.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals in the undeveloped regions

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9 Laryngeal Mask - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political &Legal, Economic, Social and Technological)

3.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.10.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis

3.10.2 Current and Future Impact

3.10.3 Opportunity Analysis



Chapter 4 Laryngeal Mask Market: Competitive Analysis

Market Participation Categorization

4.1 Competitive Analysis

4.1.1 Public companies market position analysis

4.1.2 Private companies market position analysis

4.1.3 Market leader

4.1.4 Innovators

4.1.5 Vendor Landscape

4.1.5.1 List of Laryngeal Mask providers



Chapter 5 Laryngeal Mask Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Type Business Analysis

5.1.1 Reusable

5.1.2. Disposable



Chapter 6 Laryngeal Mask Market: Patient Analysis

6.1 Patient Business Analysis

6.1.1 Children

6.1.2. Adult

6.1.3. Geriatric



Chapter 7 Laryngeal Mask Market: End-use Analysis

7.1 End-use Business Analysis

7.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers



Chapter 8 Laryngeal Mask : Regional Market Analysis, By Product and End-use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Regional Market Dashboard

8.4 Regional Market Snapshot

8.5 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical Ltd.

Dynarex Corporation

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

Hitec Medical

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Anandic Medical Systems

Narang Medical

Besmed

Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

Ferno

Hsiner

Legend Medical Devices, Inc

