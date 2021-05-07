Finnish English

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 MAY 2021 at 14:45 (EEST)

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Taaleri Plc has on 7 May 2021 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Taaleri Plc shares owned by Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A. and its funds decreased below five (5) per cent of the share capital of Taaleri Plc on 3 May 2021.

The share capital of Taaleri Plc consists of 28,350,620 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

According to the announcement received from Swiss Life (Luxembourg) S.A., the total position of the entity and its funds subject to the notification is:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.69% of shares and 4.69% of voting rights - 4.69% of shares and 4.69% of voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.12% of shares and 5.12% of voting rights - 5.12% of shares and 5.12% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062195 1,330,795 0 4.69 0 SUBTOTAL A 1,330,795 4.69

