Global Pain Management Devices Market Report 2020: Neurostimulation Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of Over 57% in 2019 - Forecast to 2027

The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 10.86 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.0%

Increasing cases of chronic pain and technological advancement are driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the globe is the major factor augmenting the growth of this market.

Preference for pain management devices over oral drugs and surgical interventions is also likely to be a high impact rendering driver for the market over the forecast period. The global market is expected to witness strong growth as a result of various technological advancements in this field.



The recent electrostimulation devices that are launching in the marketplace have advancements in the form of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning applications. Most of the elective surgeries were postponed or canceled during the Covid-19 pandemic to decrease the exposure of the patients as well as the healthcare providers, which is expected to increase the demand for pain management devices.

In August 2020, the U.S. FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator to assist Covid-19 patients at home with asthma-related dyspnea.



Pain Management Devices Market Report Highlights

The neurostimulation segment dominated the market with a share of over 57% in 2019 owing to the increased prevalence of neurological disorder.

The radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases and preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Neuropathic pain dominated the application segment with a share of more than 30% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising cases of neuropathic pain and new product launches by the industry players.

The cancer application segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of pain management devices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Pain Management Devices Market Outlook, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Pain Management Devices Market Summary, 2019



Chapter 3 Pain Management Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline Overview

3.4 Pricing trend analysis

3.4.1 Technology timeline pain management devices changing technology & adoption

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 List of regulatory bodies

3.6 Pain Management Devices: Market Dynamics

3.7 Pain Management Devices Market Analysis Tools: Porter's

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.9.2 Product launch

3.9.3 Expansion

3.9.4 Partnership & Collaborations

3.9.5 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Pain Management Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.2.2.1 Market Differentiators

4.2.3 Company Market Share

4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies

4.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.3.1 Current & future impact analysis

4.3.2 Opportunity analysis



Chapter 5 Pain Management Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.2.1 Electrical stimulators

5.2.1.1 Electrical stimulators market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.1.2 TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

5.2.1.2.1 TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators) market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.1.3 Other electrical stimulators

5.2.2 Radiofrequency ablation

5.2.3 Analgesic infusion pumps

5.2.3.1 Analgesic infusion pumps market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.3.2 Intrathecal infusion pumps

5.2.3.3 External infusion pumps

5.2.4 Neurostimulation

5.2.4.1 Neurostimulation market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.4.2 Spinal cord stimulators

5.2.4.3 Deep brain stimulators

5.2.4.4 Sacral neurostimulators



Chapter 6 Pain Management Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Application Dashboard

6.3 Cancer

6.4 Neuropathic pain

6.5 Facial & migraine

6.6 Musculoskeletal disorder

6.7 Trauma



Chapter 7 Pain Management Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, By Application

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corp.

Colfax Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Stimwave LLC

