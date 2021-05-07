FluroTech Announces Extension to Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST ) (OTCQB: FLURF ) ("FluroTech" or the "Company"), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 12, 2021, it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval to extend the exercise the period of the Company’s Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program ("EWEIP") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 18,550,000 Warrants (as defined and described below) from May 7, 2021 to May 12, 2021, as further described below.



In January of 2021, FluroTech closed, in two tranches, a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,531,000. Each Unit comprised one common share in the capital of FluroTech ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 12 months from the date such Warrant was issued; provided that, if the closing price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the Exchange on any five consecutive trading days is greater than $0.395 per Common Share, FluroTech may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 15th day after the date on which FluroTech issues such press release (the "Early Acceleration"). FluroTech has had the ability to trigger the Early Acceleration since the end of January 2021, but is opting to pursue a voluntary implementation of the EWEIP in an effort to recognize shareholder loyalty.

As the Company moves toward its commencement of clinical trials and in order to further accommodate the early exercise of Warrants, the Company has extended the EWEIP to enable the holders to receive Incentive Warrants (as defined and described in the news release of the Company dated April 12, 2021) for each Warrant exercised prior to May 7, 2021 (the "New Warrant Expiry Date") at the price of $0.22 per Warrant. The expiry date for the EWEIP Warrants has been extended until May 12, 2021. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

The goal of FluroTech's research and technology is to develop detection methods which are sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech, through the application of its technology and investment in FluroTest Systems Ltd. ("FluroTest"), the interests in which have been disclosed in previous press releases, has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

About FluroTest Systems Ltd.

FluroTest, a leading technology in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, is developing a pandemic defense and economic recovery system purpose-built for businesses and special-needs populations requiring fast and highly accurate testing for significant numbers of people. Unlike individual or low-throughput tests, FluroTest's system is designed to be well-suited for high-traffic, high-risk pandemic environments including schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations. Created to support executive business continuity efforts, the system combines and leverages the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing -- processing thousands of tests per hour while delivering accurate, digitally verifiable results to a test taker's mobile device within 5 minutes. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com

