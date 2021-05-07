Top Reasons Why My Mom is a Superhero!

New York, New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMMB helps provide access to improved and sustainable healthcare, focusing on vulnerable communities in low-resource countries. Much of the burden within these communities falls on the shoulders of women, and more specifically mothers. They are both the backbone of their family and of their community.

Each response received is wrapped in love, gratitude and a bond that has no ends. We hope you can take some time to read these very special notes of love. While the original intent was to list the “top” 5 reasons why your mom is a Superhero, we know that all of the reasons are the absolute best reasons, and all belong at the top of the list!

If you would like to read all of the beautiful notes we received, click here to visit our page, “Why My Mom is a Superhero!”

1. Mothers Are Resilient

“My mom is a hero because she never gives up. No matter what the issue is, she pushes forward to keep providing for my sisters and me. I am and always will be grateful for all my mom has done for me.” —Shaianne to Alicia

“My mother began as a single mother with small children and one income. She worked tirelessly to provide for us, and she often had to work to be able to do so. Despite all of this, she was passionate about myself and my sibling's education. She invested in our education and attended every school or extracurricular event.” —Ariel to Tonya

2. Mothers Are Leaders

“My mom is a hero because she embodies servant leadership. Her love for her family, friends, local community, and the world at large never seems to run out. She has set an incredible example of what it means to be a mother and so many other positive things in this world. I love her and hope to grow to be more like her.” —Teddy to Mary Beth

“My mother is the best teacher in the world. Over the years, I have come to know that it couldn’t be truer. She has taught me how to love, how to fight my battles on my knees. She is my source of strength and our family's pillar and foundation.” —M’songa to Harriet

3. Mothers Are Inspiring

“My mom, she's the best person. I admire her as an icon and inspiration to which I look up every day. Her hard work has inspired me to work hard and commit to my intellectual development with good morals in the community."—Samfronce to Roydah

“She inspired and taught me to always press on and even if I fall to rise up until I reach my goal and to never give up. She taught me to always depend on God, respect and love others as it the greatest commandment in the Bible."—Penny to Mary

4. Mothers Are Selfless

“She never stopped putting her family first. She was a single parent struggling to make ends meet. She worked tirelessly to ensure my brother and I had everything we needed to get through our school days, and she never gave up when life got overwhelming.” —Katherine to Mary Joe

“She always goes above and beyond for all of us, scraping to the very last of whatever she has to help any of us out; she takes it as her burden even when she doesn't have to, even now that we've all grown up and some of us have moved away.” —Yohana to Namarey

“My mom is a hero because she is the most selfless person I know. She is very generous with her love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She displays her love through delicious hot meals, kind words and dedicated daily prayers. Our family has been truly blessed with this special Wonder Woman!" —Diana to Lillia

5. Mothers Are Our #1 Supporters

“My mom is a hero because she supported me and continues to support me in all things in my life.” —Jean-Renel to Elida

“Since I was a little angel to the adult age, she took care of me by providing me with the necessary needs, feeding me, washing my dirty clothes, cleaning me, and picking me up when I cry. When I felt sick, she looked for medical attention. She gave me strong advice and visited me while in school. The mother is second to God. I love her for all the struggle as hero.” —John to Joyce

As an organization whose primary focus is on women and children, CMMB would like to acknowledge and honor all mothers for the love, care, and comfort they provide. Please visit “Why My Mom is a Superhero!” and see all the beautiful responses that were submitted.

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at LDougherty@cmmb.org

About CMMB



CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term community-based medical, preventative, and development aid to women and children who are disproportionately affected by poverty. CMMB focuses on improving access to proper healthcare to the most vulnerable populations in targeted parts of Zambia, Kenya, South Sudan, Peru, and Haiti. CMMB utilizes three pathways to providing care; through the Children and Mothers Partnerships (CHAMPS) program model, the Medical Donations Program, and Volunteer program.

With over 100 years of experience, CMMB distributed nearly half a billion dollars’ worth of medicines and medical supplies to 31 countries last year alone. CMMB’s volunteer doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are paired with medicines and medical supplies in remote communities, providing access to care and building local capacity. CMMB’s CHAMPS program makes long-term commitments in communities, addressing and working to change the root causes that restrict women and children from living healthier lives.

Learn more at: https://cmmb.org/

Attachment