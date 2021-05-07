Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Dividend for Fourth Consecutive Quarter to $0.34 per Share

Company Highlights:



Diversified operating platform with a multifamily focus that continues to produce strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles GAAP net income of $0.55 and distributable earnings of $0.52 per diluted common share 1

Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.34 per share, or 13.3% higher than a year ago, representing our fourth consecutive quarterly increase

Generated pretax income of $22.5 million from our residential mortgage banking joint venture Raised $158 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of common shares



Agency Business:

Segment income of $35.3 million

Loan originations of $1.40 billion and a servicing portfolio of $25.46 billion

Structured Business:

Segment income of $43.9 million

Portfolio growth of 14% on $1.09 billion of loan originations

Closed a $785 million collateralized securitization vehicle



Recent Development

Raised an additional $175 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due in 2026



UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $69.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $59.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $75.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to $40.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.1

“Our first quarter results were truly remarkable, allowing us to once again increase our dividend. Our exceptional performance continues to demonstrate the value of our diverse platform, and how uniquely positioned we are for future growth and success,” said Ivan Kaufman, founder, chairman and CEO of Arbor Realty Trust.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 1,063,983 $ 2,202,092 Freddie Mac 114,717 373,063 FHA 66,480 133,523 Private Label 152,454 44,884 Total Originations $ 1,397,634 $ 2,753,562 Total Loan Sales $ 1,841,891 $ 2,418,317 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,460,135 $ 2,808,173

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $89.3 million, compared to $125.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $26.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.47% on loan sales (excluding $63.3 million of single-family rental (“SFR”) fixed rate loan sales), compared to $34.0 million and 1.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $36.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.53% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $68.8 million and 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020.



At March 31, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $613.5 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $602.3 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $538.3 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $25.46 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 3.4% from December 31, 2020, primarily the result of $1.40 billion of new agency loan originations, net of $418.6 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $15.5 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $29.7 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(in years) Fannie Mae $ 19,073,504 0.528% 8.3 $ 18,268,268 0.523% 8.2 Freddie Mac 4,795,228 0.283% 9.8 4,881,080 0.279% 9.9 FHA 796,133 0.160% 20.7 752,116 0.163% 20.3 Private Label 726,918 0.200% 8.7 726,992 0.200% 8.7 SFR-Fixed Rate 63,299 0.200% 6.1 - - - Total $ 25,455,082 0.460% 9.0 $ 24,628,456 0.454% 8.9

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”), and includes $34.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $1.1 million provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $31.5 million, representing 0.16% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.



Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Strong growth in the portfolio of $788.3 million, or 14.4%

Originated 55 loans totaling $1.09 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $962.4 million

Payoffs and pay downs on 19 loans totaling $233.0 million

Committed to fund three SFR build-to-rent loans totaling $98.4 million

Continued significant income generated by our residential mortgage banking joint venture



The Company recorded pretax income of $22.5 million from its significant joint venture investment in a residential mortgage banking business as a result of the continued historically low interest rate environment.

At March 31, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $6.26 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 5.06%, compared to $5.48 billion and 5.23% at December 31, 2020. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 5.64% at March 31, 2021, compared to 5.80% at December 31, 2020.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $5.89 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.72%, compared to $5.09 billion and 6.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to lower accelerated fees on loan payoffs and lower rates on originations when compared to runoff in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $1.02 million reversal of provisions for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $147.3 million. The Company had seven non-performing loans with a carrying value of $60.3 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Financing Activity

The Company completed a collateralized securitization vehicle (“CLO XIV”) totaling $785.0 million of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $655.5 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $129.5 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.33% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company completed the unwind of CLO IX, redeeming $356.2 million of outstanding notes, which were repaid primarily from the refinancing of the remaining assets primarily within CLO XIV, as well as with cash held by CLO IX, and expensed $1.4 million of deferred financing fees into loss on extinguishment of debt on the consolidated statements of operations.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2021 was $5.62 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.90% as compared to $4.92 billion and a rate of 3.03% at December 31, 2020. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.18 billion, as compared to $4.64 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.99%, compared to 3.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles, financing facilities and unsecured debt. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of March 31, 2021 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in April 2021.

Capital Markets

The Company issued 7.0 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $108.2 million. The proceeds are primarily to be used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

In April 2021, the Company issued $175.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $172.0 million after deducting offering expenses. The notes are due in 2026 and the proceeds will be used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a 13.3% increase from a year ago. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021 to common stockholders of record on May 21, 2021. The ex-dividend date is May 20, 2021.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from March 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021. The dividends are payable on June 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on May 15, 2021. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income $ 91,144 $ 88,526 Interest expense 42,184 49,982 Net interest income 48,960 38,544 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 28,867 14,305 Mortgage servicing rights 36,936 21,934 Servicing revenue, net 15,536 13,302 Property operating income - 2,192 Loss on derivative instruments, net (3,220 ) (50,731 ) Other income, net 681 1,303 Total other revenue 78,800 2,305 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 42,974 34,252 Selling and administrative 10,818 11,052 Property operating expenses 143 2,443 Depreciation and amortization 1,755 1,947 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 1,652 21,537 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (1,075 ) 54,382 Total other expenses 56,267 125,613 Income (loss) before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 71,493 (84,764 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,370 ) (1,954 ) Gain on sale of real estate 1,228 - Income from equity affiliates 22,251 3,992 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (12,492 ) 14,370 Net income (loss) 81,110 (68,356 ) Preferred stock dividends 1,888 1,888 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,743 (10,934 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 69,479 $ (59,310 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.55 $ (0.54 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.55 $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,235,405 110,792,412 Diluted 143,958,433 131,217,199 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.30

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,228 $ 339,528 Restricted cash 272,039 197,470 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $147,300 and $148,329, respectively) 6,070,337 5,285,868 Loans held-for-sale, net 613,542 986,919 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 406,980 379,974 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $1,597 and $1,644, respectively) 92,860 95,524 Investments in equity affiliates 104,406 74,274 Real estate owned, net 1,447 1,485 Due from related party 19,705 12,449 Goodwill and other intangible assets 104,278 105,451 Other assets 185,037 182,044 Total assets $ 8,130,859 $ 7,660,986 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $ 2,214,896 $ 2,234,883 Collateralized loan obligations 2,813,660 2,517,309 Senior unsecured notes 663,395 662,843 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 269,452 267,973 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 141,839 141,656 Due to related party 1,579 2,365 Due to borrowers 80,082 89,325 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 65,893 64,303 Other liabilities 209,371 197,644 Total liabilities 6,460,167 6,178,301 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 17,560,633 shares issued and outstanding; 8.25% Series A, $38,788 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding 89,472 89,472 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 133,690,060 and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,337 1,232 Additional paid-in capital 1,473,120 1,317,109 Accumulated deficit (35,498 ) (63,442 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,528,431 1,344,371 Noncontrolling interest 142,261 138,314 Total equity 1,670,692 1,482,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,130,859 $ 7,660,986

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 83,210 $ 7,934 $ - $ 91,144 Interest expense 38,224 3,960 - 42,184 Net interest income 44,986 3,974 - 48,960 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 28,867 - 28,867 Mortgage servicing rights - 36,936 - 36,936 Servicing revenue - 29,740 - 29,740 Amortization of MSRs - (14,204 ) - (14,204 ) Loss on derivative instruments, net - (3,220 ) - (3,220 ) Other income, net 681 - - 681 Total other revenue 681 78,119 - 78,800 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 11,577 31,397 - 42,974 Selling and administrative 4,513 6,305 - 10,818 Property operating expenses 143 - - 143 Depreciation and amortization 582 1,173 - 1,755 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 1,652 - 1,652 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (1,029 ) (46 ) - (1,075 ) Total other expenses 15,786 40,481 - 56,267 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 29,881 41,612 - 71,493 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,370 ) - - (1,370 ) Gain on sale of real estate - 1,228 - 1,228 Income from equity affiliates 22,251 - - 22,251 Provision for income taxes (4,983 ) (7,509 ) - (12,492 ) Net income 45,779 35,331 - 81,110 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 - - 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 9,743 9,743 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 43,891 $ 35,331 $ (9,743 ) $ 69,479 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,981 $ 193,247 $ 260,228 Restricted cash 259,830 12,209 272,039 Loans and investments, net 6,070,337 - 6,070,337 Loans held-for-sale, net - 613,542 613,542 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 406,980 406,980 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 92,860 92,860 Investments in equity affiliates 104,406 - 104,406 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 91,778 104,278 Other assets 140,187 66,002 206,189 Total assets $ 6,654,241 $ 1,476,618 $ 8,130,859 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 5,564,919 $ 538,323 $ 6,103,242 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 65,893 65,893 Other liabilities 184,476 106,556 291,032 Total liabilities $ 5,749,395 $ 710,772 $ 6,460,167





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 69,479 $ (59,310 ) Adjustments: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,743 (10,934 ) Income from mortgage servicing rights (36,936 ) (21,934 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 4,486 (19,904 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,032 17,741 Depreciation and amortization 2,700 2,958 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,370 1,954 Provision for credit losses, net (277 ) 75,680 Loss on derivative instruments, net 3,220 50,731 Stock-based compensation 3,330 3,517 Distributable earnings (1) $ 75,147 $ 40,499 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.52 $ 0.31 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 143,958,433 131,217,199 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax (benefit) provision, CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt. The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (i) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e. when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (ii) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset. Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.



