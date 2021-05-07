Company announcement no. 23/2021 May 7th, 2021

Søren Krogh Knudsen joins Columbus 7 June 2021

As announced in Company announcement no. 20/2021 on 23 April 2021, Columbus’ Board of Directors has appointed Søren Krogh Knudsen as President & CEO of Columbus.

Columbus can now announce that Søren Krogh Knudsen will join Columbus on 7 June 2021.

“Søren Krogh Knudsen is an experienced international leader within the management consultancy industry with a very strong track record in transformational change and driving profitable growth. He is known for combining strong commercial credentials, management consultancy and an engaging, motivational leadership style. I look very much forward to working with Søren”, said Ib Kunøe, Chairman of the Board.

