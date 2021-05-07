Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against PureCycle

BOSTON, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that the firm is investigating whether PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) committed securities fraud. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, please visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/pct.



On May 6, 2021, before the markets opened, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report concerning PureCycle. In its report, Hindenburg wrote that “PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences.” Hindenburg explained that it spoke with “multiple former employees” of earlier companies that PureCycle’s CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, “who said that PureCycle’s executives based their financial projections on ‘wild ass guessing,’ brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.”

On this news, shares have plummeted by approximately 25% in premarket trading on May 6, 2021. Investors who have lost money on their PureCycle investment – whether or not they have sold that investment – are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating the potential filing of a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; many of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

