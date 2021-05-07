Global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Will Reach USD 16,487.4 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market by Product Type (CAR-T cell, Antibody Drug Conjugates, and Bispecific Antibodies), By Indication (Multiple Myeloma and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) By End User (Hospitals and Cancer Research Institute) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market was estimated at USD 5,150.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16,487.4 Million by 2026. The global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2020 to 2026”.

B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Targeted therapy for B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) (BCMA-TT) has emerged as a potential treatment for Multiple Myeloma (MM). bispecific antibody constructs, Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), containing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T-cell therapy, BiTE (bispecific T-cell engager) immuno-oncology therapies, and are the three most popular treatment modalities for targeting BCMA.

Blenrep, a GSK antibody-drug conjugate, was the first FDA-approved anti-BCMA treatment for highly refractory Multiple Myeloma in August 2020. (MM). The FDA has now approved a second drug that targets this antigen.

B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market: Industry Major Market Players

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Ltd.

Juno Therapeutics

Malin Corporation

Eureka Therapeutics

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Sutro Biopharma

Onyx Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Affimed N.V

firstVentury Equity

Five Prime Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Deerfield Partners

Celgene Corporation

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute others.

Market Dynamics

The cell surface protein BCMA is expressed on malignant plasma cells. In patients with multiple myeloma, expression profiles of BAFF-R and TACI are lower than those of B-Cell maturation antigen. Furthermore, these antigens are rarely found in malignant plasma cells, implying that B-Cell maturation antigen is a preferred targeting antigen over others. With progression from usual Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance to smoldering many myeloma (SMM) to active numerous myeloma, the expression of BCMA steadily increases. Since B-Cell maturation antigen cells have a very limited expression pattern and are not expressed in regular human tissues, they have a special expression profile. As a result, B-Cell maturation antigen -target therapy has gained traction in cancer care and will be the treatment of choice, especially for multiple myeloma. Myeloma cell survival is regulated by BCMA's co-immunoprecipitation property with the master transcription factor (IRF-4). Based on product class, B-Cell maturation antigen targeted therapies actively include three main forms of immunotherapies: CAR T Cells, antibody-drug conjugates, and bispecific antibodies.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a clonal plasma cell malignant neoplasm that develops in the bone marrow's soft, spongy tissue. Plasma cells are an important component of the immune system that aids in the battle against infections and other diseases. Low blood counts, renal dysfunction, hypercalcemia, immune suppression, monoclonal gammopathy, and anemia are all symptoms of multiple myeloma, cancer caused by malignant plasma cells. In addition, multiple myeloma is also an incurable condition. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 30,280 adults (17,490 men and 12,790 women) will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the United States in 2017, with 12,590 deaths (6,660 men and 5,930 women) due to the disease. Multiple myeloma accounts for 8.2% of all blood cancers in Africa, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Growing Investment by Market Players

Players in the market are investing heavily in the research and production of new multiple myeloma therapies. Chimeric antigen receptor T cells, antibody-drug conjugates, and Bi-specific antibodies are examples of these therapies. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK2857916), for example, is working on an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and other advanced hematologic malignancies that express BCMA. The demand for B-cell maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies is expected to develop due to a strong pipeline of therapies for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy patients are at a high risk of cancer recurrence when they gain resistance to these treatments. There are currently no treatment options for patients with recurrent cancer, so the BCMA targeted therapies represent a significant advancement in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, where conventional treatment modalities have proven to be ineffective.

North America is projected to Dominate Global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Growth

North America led the global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market in 2020. The United States held the majority share in North America -Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market owing to ongoing development in the region paired with the presence of key market players. The Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest-growing region for the global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market owing to increasing demand in China, and India.

Browse the full “B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market by Product Type (CAR-T cell, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies), By Indication (Multiple Myeloma and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) By End User (Hospitals and Cancer Research Institute) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-b-cell-maturation-antigen-bcma-targeted-therapies-market

The Global B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

CAR-T Cell

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Bispecific Antibodies

By Indication:

Multiple Myeloma

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institute

