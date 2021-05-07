Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the farming industry "No-till Farming Could Reduce Carbon Emissions"



We think of carbon emissions coming from cars and smokestacks - and they do - but we rarely think of farmland as contributing to climate change. But agriculture accounts for 26 percent of global emissions, from tractor fumes to nitrous oxide fertilisers; just tilling soil exposes carbon buried in the soil to oxygen in the air, allowing microbes to convert it to CO2. Farmers usually do this before sowing crops, but what if they could avoid this step?



Newly published research from farms across the UK found that no-till farming, which does not disturb soils and instead involves placing seeds in drilled holes in the earth, could slash greenhouse gas emissions from crop production by nearly a third and increase how much carbon soils can store.



In no-till farming, only one machine is needed to drill the small seed holes required and it's driven over the field just once. Compared to conventional methods where farmers use a range of equipment to till, harrow, sow and firm in the seed, the amount of soil disturbed during no-till farming is very small.



