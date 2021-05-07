Billtrust to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Thursday, May 20 th at 1:20 pm ET

at 1:20 pm ET JP Morgan Tech, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 th at 4:15 pm ET

at 4:15 pm ET William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1 st at 11:40 am ET

Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 11:40 am ET Cowen 49th Annual TMT Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd at 1:10 pm ET

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable (“AR”) is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

