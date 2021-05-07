Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Expanding Target Market, Rolling Out Standardized SaaS Modules

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “China Is Next Frontier in SaaS Revolution.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/XefjE

Chinese SaaS companies face challenges on how to achieve better balances on the mid-to-large enterprises and SME markets, as mid-to-large enterprises tend to have various customization needs but with potentially larger and more stable revenue contribution to the company, while SMEs mean smaller and less stable revenue contribution but also lower customization needs. Yet the market is there, and whoever can best solve this balance dilemma and quickly expand the market with standardized solutions will emerge as the next industry leader.

Infobird Co. Ltd . (NASDAQ: IFBD) is one of the few SaaS companies in China that has the capability to transition into a standard SaaS business model and to serve both the mid-to-large enterprises and SMEs under its standardized platform by leveraging its no-code development platform. A leading SaaS provider of patented, innovative AI-powered, customer-engagement solutions in China, the company earned its stripes by creating and delivering customized SaaS solutions for some of the largest commercial banks in the nation. Coming off a successful IPO, Infobird is now expanding its target market and rolling out standardized SaaS modules to service a myriad of other enterprises.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/IFBD

