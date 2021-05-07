Captor Capital Corp. Expands Retail Foot Print in California with Seventh Dispensary

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the One Plant retail location in Lompoc, California has received all operating licenses and is open for business. The state-of-the-art dispensary becomes Captor Retail Group’s (“CRG”) seventh operational retail storefront in California, joining One Plant locations in Antioch, Atwater, El Sobrante, and Salinas, along with the two Chai Powered by One Plant dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Castroville.



“Coming shortly after the successful opening of One Plant Antioch, the launch of One Plant Lompoc speaks to the desire of the entire CRG team to become the largest cannabis retailer in California,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “We salute the efforts of the One Plant team in getting the Lompoc location licensed, built out, and open for business.”

“Opening the Lompoc location is another major milestone on our quest to become the largest cannabis retailers in the State of California and we look forward to opening more stores this quarter,” said CRG CEO, Adam Wilks. “Today however it is all about Lompoc, which we expect to be a local market leader on the strength of our competitive pricing and extensive product selection.”

It is expected that CRG will be opening an additional two dispensaries in Q2 2021, bringing the total number of retail outlets operated by the group in California to nine. The next locations will be opened in Goleta and Palm Springs, providing CRG with access to the Southern California market.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc.

Contact Information

Gavin Davidson,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.