Global Cigarettes, Cigars and Cigarillos Market Report 2021-2030: Major Players are Altria Group; Imperial Brands; Habanos; Swisher International and British American Tobacco

Major companies in the cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos market include Altria Group Inc; Imperial Brands; Habanos S A; Swisher International Inc and British American Tobacco.



The global cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market is expected to grow from $236.84 billion in 2020 to $244.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $287.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos market consists of sales of cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cigarettes, bidis, cigars, cigarillos and other rolled-cigarette products. The cigarettes, cigars & cigarillos market is segmented into cigarettes and cigars and cigarillos.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos market.



Cigarette manufacturing companies are using innovative filter technologies to reduce toxicants in cigarette and enhance smoking experience. Advanced filters use a high-tech binder in addition to standard carbon, paper and glue. They are capable of filtering up to 80% more gas-phase toxicants than mono-acetate filters and carbon-on-tow filters. These filters maximize the surface area of carbon available to smoke without sacrificing product performance. British American Tobacco (BAT) is using Flow Filter technology in its Lucky Strike, Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall and Rothmans cigarette brands.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.

The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



