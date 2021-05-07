CEO of Filmpot, Iman Khatibzadeh, Announces New Streaming Service for Iran, Belgium, and Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rise of subscription-based streaming models like Netflix and Hulu, more media consumers are making the shift from TV to on-demand entertainment. The market is poised to grow into billions of dollars over the next decade, and many of the existing players will have to evolve and shift as demand patterns change. Recently, the CEO of Filmpot, Iman Khatibzadeh, announced its opening to the public very soon.



It can be challenging for many subscribers outside North America and Europe to gain access to premium content. This is because most streaming services do not support countries outside this geographic area. Filmpot's new service aims to address this gap and is working to make content more accessible to customers within the Middle east.

Filmpot's streaming service model is similar to Netflix and has set up its services in Iran, Belgium, and Dubai. The concept has been in the works for three years, and finally, the media content gap in the Middle East can be narrowed.

The project is a huge undertaking, and so far, the Filmpot team has raised $20 million through private investors and retention funds. And current talks with WNS look hopeful and might lead to a joint venture.

The Middle East is a significant cultural melting pot and can prove to be a thriving market for any media production company. There is enormous variety within the region, and this yields a diverse range of sub-industries who each have an active market base.

This is one vital element that Filmpot has recognized and integrated into its business plan. Filmpot aims to create a professional and premium video-on-demand service for the Middle Eastern region.

Filmpot's content plan is mainly Arabian movies with subtitles in English, French, and Farsi. Hollywood and Iranian movies will also be included but with Arabic dubbing. Filmpot is also launching an app engineered to be as inclusive as possible. It will also be compatible with all smart TVs and IPTV boxes. Filmpot is a revolutionary product that is coming at the best time to fill a market gap. The team at Filmpot proves that good content can come out of any place, regardless of how far removed it is from the mainstream market.

Media Contact

Brand: Filmpot

E-Mail: ceo@filmpotmedia.com

Telephone: +32487471974

Website: http://filmpot.com/

SOURCE: Filmpot