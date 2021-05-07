180 Degree Capital Corp. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and to Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, shortly after the close of the public markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 9am Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates from Q2 2021. The dial-in information for the call is noted below:



U.S. Domestic Dial-In Number: (712) 770-4598

International Dial-In Numbers:

https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/180degreecapital/files/International-Dial-In-Numbers-4-2019.pdf

Passcode: 415049

Webcast: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/180degreecapital

Presentation materials along with a replay of the meeting will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.