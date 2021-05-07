Bitcoin Association releases 2020 annual report highlighting work and achievements advancing Bitcoin SV

Zug, Switzerland, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain and BSV digital currency, has today released its second annual report, highlighting its work and achievements throughout 2020.

The report, which is available for download now on the Bitcoin Association website, is the first to be released since Bitcoin Association transitioned to a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland. It is broken into 13 sections and covers the multi-faceted global programme of work undertaken by Bitcoin Association in 2020, including:





Highlights from the report include:





The significant technical progress made by the Bitcoin SV network – including new world record block sizes and demonstrated transaction capacity.

Bitcoin Association’s innovative digital events programme in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – including the inaugural Bitcoin SV DevCon and the 3rd Bitcoin SV Hackathon.

The launch of the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee to improve interoperability and introduce standardisation across the Bitcoin SV ecosystem.

The release of Bitcoin SV Academy – a dedicated online learning platform offering university-style, academia-quality educational resources about Bitcoin – in addition to the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin-focused massive open online course (MOOC) in partnership with Saxion University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands.

Significant progress in the public policy arena, including advisory work during the drafting phase of the landmark Digital Assets Business Bill 2020 in Antigua & Barbuda, which introduced a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework to govern businesses within its jurisdiction operating in the digital asset space.

Speaking on today’s release, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:



‘The release of our 2020 annual report today illustrates the great strides that Bitcoin Association and Bitcoin SV was able to take against the backdrop of an extremely challenging year for everyone. In particular, the work that the Association has undertaken and the progress made in the education, developer, public policy and media spaces is hugely encouraging, as is the overall maturation of businesses across the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. As seen throughout the report, 2020 was a hugely important year for both Bitcoin Association and Bitcoin SV – one largely focused on laying important foundations needed for further progress and the next phase of BSV utility growth in 2021.’



About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.



The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world’s single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.



