HONG KONG, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud Applies AR and AI Technology to Autonomous Car Driving, and the Holographic Smart Cockpit Makes Sci-Fi Movies Come True". You may remember a scene in many sci-fi movies where two characters in different spaces communicate face-to-face in real-time through virtual images, but this is not a video call, and there is no need for a large-sized display screen. It is achieved through holographic imaging technology. In science fiction movies, this technology often provides another kind of scene. The protagonist faces a huge sand table, and all the situations on the sand table are presented in stereo projection. However, the protagonist can directly manipulate the virtual object in these stereo projections, and the object is manipulated as if it were a real entity.



Recently, a certain car company released the black technology of "AID-Holographic Aerial Intelligent Display System", which will provide services for future car smart cockpits. The AID-holographic aerial intelligent display system will realize full-color naked-eye 3D images, realize omnidirectional stereo images without medium and any objects, break through the visual imagination of interaction between people and cars, open the real-scene interaction milestones of the car cockpit, and define the new form of the future. Technology makes the car cockpit more humane, smarter, and cooler.

Compared with traditional display methods, holographic technology allows users to feel the real effect of floating on the screen from all angles. In addition to the air interaction function, it can also carry out a revolutionary experience in vision and touch. The emergence of the AID holographic aerial intelligent display system has completely subverted the current way of interaction between people and vehicles.

In addition to providing users with holographic assisted driving, through holographic intelligent AI interaction, holographic office, holographic social, holographic entertainment, and other new forms of intelligent travel will be realized in the future, which can satisfy users in the driving environment with more interesting and richer content interaction scenarios. Moreover, it can provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience, and perfectly solve the user's current demand for car and machine interaction.

In addition, the AID holographic aerial imaging system can adjust the image size and imaging distance according to actual application scenarios. The most powerful thing is that it also has gesture interaction, dynamic imaging, motion capture interaction, multi-angle three-dimensional perspective, and other functions. In other words, the AID holographic aerial imaging system projects not only a virtual 3D scene, but it also realizes physical interaction like the scene in the "Iron Man" movie, which just like a physical display screen and can be controlled by gestures.

It will be like the AI "Jarvis" in the "Iron Man", while realizing the interaction of the vehicle control function, at the same time, it will be an "accompanying driver" on standby 24 hours a day. It can forecast the weather and temperature, provide navigation and chat services to users, and even sing and dance for users in real scenes, making travel more intelligent, while having more companionship and fun.

Holographic imaging technology, as a true "unbounded" display technology, will be a revolution in the interaction ecology between display technology and automobiles.

In fact, the technology of the "AID-Holographic Aerial Intelligent Display System" is derived from holographic projection technology. It is a technology that uses interference and diffraction principles to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. Traditional holographic projection is a display technology, which requires media, and must be carried out in real-time and interact with people.

With the rapid development of the Internet and 5G technology, digital cockpits are gradually being applied to automobiles. For example, full LCD instrumentation, Internet of Vehicles, in-vehicle infotainment system IVI, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), voice recognition, gesture recognition, HUD, AR, AI, holography, ambient lights, smart seats, etc.

Under the background of encouraging startups and innovation, various innovative technologies are flourished, and some scenes presented in science fiction movies are gradually being realized. In fact, thinking about optical display technology and interactive scenes has never stopped. Under the wave of AI and 5G, all walks of life have ushered in the best time for technological transformation, and the continuous iteration of technology allows people to see that the future has come.

Recently, WIMI released a patent for a 3D holographic pulse laser processing device for optical holography, which can solve the problems of holographic data collection and holographic data presentation of electric vehicles in the future. In the electric vehicle market, it has also attracted everyone's attention. This company with holographic AR technology has also extended the technical field to the field of new energy electric vehicles. It is reported that WIMI launches AR-HUD equipment for the automotive field and has added a new automotive laser radar product "WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR" to further expand the company's holographic product portfolio matrix. At present, its holographic projection, holographic interaction, naked-eye 3D, non-medium air imaging, and 5G holographic different distance with same screen technology have been widely used in digital cultural relic restoration, digital conferences, holographic cultural tourism, holographic entertainment, stage holography, virtual idols, in-vehicle applications, new commercial retail, and other fields.

WIMI was founded in 2015, and it focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

Due to the explosion of demand for automotive holographic applications, WIMI Hologram Cloud will develop solutions such as holographic vehicle equipment, holographic vehicle chips, and holographic vehicle software to meet the needs of automotive holographic applications. WIMI is committed to in-vehicle holographic software and hardware integration solutions, and it will develop more holographic AR patents and products suitable for the automotive industry to establish more customer relationships.

Intelligence and technology will gradually become popular in 2021, such as the application of HUD, holographic housekeeper, AI, AR, voice recognition, gesture recognition, and other technologies.

HUD with functions of navigation and augmented reality (AR), in addition to completing navigation, HUD can also separate certain functions of the infotainment system (such as incoming call information) into the HUD, thereby making driving more focused.

With the continuous development of artificial intelligence and Internet of Vehicles technology, the future direction of automobile development is also toward the direction of longer, deeper, and higher frequency human-computer interaction. The fast-developing cockpit electronics is expected to serve as the hub of human-computer interaction and satisfy the ultimate driving experience for passengers. The way of human-computer interaction in automobiles is on the eve of change, and the multi-screen cockpit is expected to redefine human-computer interaction and gradually become the core of the human-computer interaction experience.

With the advent of the 5G era, 5G has many innovations such as high speed, large traffic, low latency, and multiple connections. In the 5G era, the transmission characteristics of high speed and low latency are expected to significantly enhance the user experience of VR/AR products. The 5G+ cloud rendering greatly improves application display effects, reduces hardware costs, and helps popularize VR/AR. Continuous breakthroughs in technological innovation and continuous promotion of product upgrades have further cleared the obstacles to the popularization of VR/AR.

5G applications are developed around a four-tier system, from terminal intelligence, to network efficiency, to information digitization, and ultimately close integration with traditional industries, nurturing 5G-based emerging information products and services and reshaping the industrial development model. The innovation of terminals, networks, and data will drive the development of traditional fields in the direction of intelligent data, realizing the interconnection of everything. Automotive electronics, communications electronics, and industrial/medical electronics will be the fastest-growing applications in the next three years. Automotive electronics, VR/AR, and Internet of Things electronics will be the priority industries that benefit from 5G.

About Tailor Insight

Tailor Insight provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights. For more information, please visit http://www.TailorInsight.com

Media contact

Alex Xie, Senior Analyst

Fintech Research Team, Tailor Insight Research

info@TailorInsight.com

http://www.TailorInsight.com