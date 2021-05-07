InsideHook Launches Texas Newsletter, Highlighting New and Noteworthy Destinations, Personalities and Trends Across the State

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideHook, the fastest-growing men’s luxury lifestyle publisher in the country, with more than 1.8 million email newsletter subscriptions, today announced its entry into the Texas media market.



“Over the past couple of years, as InsideHook has grown exponentially, we’ve noted audience spikes in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio,” said Walker Loetscher, InsideHook editor in chief. “Seeing a Texas-sized opportunity, we decided to charter our first statewide email, InsideHook Texas, which will span from El Paso to Galveston, documenting noteworthy people, places and things all along the way.”



The new Texas newsletter is InsideHook’s sixth local edition, joining New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The lifestyle publisher also offers a flagship daily email that covers a breadth of men’s-interest topics, a product-focused edition called The Goods and a weekly travel newsletter, The Journey. Recent InsideHook brand partners include Neiman Marcus, Porsche, Lexus, Bacardi, Crown Royal, Jaeger-LeCoultre and TAG Heuer.



“In addition to our daily email, which includes travel and dining recommendations, reviews of new cars, watches and tech, and essays on style, sex, wellness, adventure activities and culture, InsideHook Texas subscribers will get a weekly local edition,” said Loetscher. “We’ll profile destinations we love and the people behind them, from restaurants and hotels to nightlife and cultural institutions — everything our readers need to enjoy the best of the Lone Star State.”

To sign up for the InsideHook Texas email newsletter, click here .

InsideHook is the essential lifestyle guide for adventurous and discerning men: gentlemen 35-50 who have limited time, great taste and a thirst for experiences. With more than 1.8 million subscriptions to its nine email newsletter editions and a monthly web audience of more than 5.6 million users, InsideHook is the authority on everything successful men need to know right now about food and drink, travel, style, health and fitness, tech, culture and outdoor adventures.

