Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

The global autonomous trains market is expected grow from $6.95 billion in 2020 to $7.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The market for autonomous trains consists of sales of autonomous trains, which are automatic train protection (ATP) system enabled, helps the train to automatically stop at signals with speed control.The trains are designed with high powered cameras, latest sensors, GPS data, and onboard computer systems.



The data is collected from sensors and monitored at control rooms which enables the autonomous system to make an informed decision.Autonomous trains can run more frequently and achieve higher speeds, enables managers to increase the number of trains in operation on a route instead of having to go to the significant expense of building new tracks.



The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the automatic trains by the sales of these products.



Increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast and reliable mode of transportation is contributing the growth of global autonomous train market.Rail is the safest mode of land transport and more attractive to the customer.



It is also one of the fastest mode of transports, which moves on high speed lines that are expected to average up to 300 km/hour.The distance of 1000 Km can easily be reached within 5 to 7 hours.



It offers much greater flexibility of the time, allowing train frequencies to be better matched to demand at peak and off-peak times.This offers a much better service to potential passengers and drives an increase in passenger numbers.



When it comes to the fares, intra-modal competition among railway operators, and competition among railway suppliers will keep fares affordable even in countries with low per capita income. Increased safety and cheaper fares compared to other transports drove the autonomous train market.



High deployment and operational costs along with increased security concerns is expected to limit the growth of autonomous train market.The capital costs of signalling and control equipment are likely to be associated with maintenance costs, operational costs, and large capital investments.



On the other side, the transfer of data between a trains safety critical system, in particular, is a potential target for hackers.ATO (Automatic Train Operation) with its interconnectivity with other systems has an increased threat, making it potentially vulnerable to cyber-attack.



As it transfers high resolution, real-time train determination information between the wayside, the train and the control centre, it is essential to ensure this vital data remains secure.



The autonomous trains market covered in this report is segmented by train type into suburban trains; tram; monorail; subway/metro; long distance trains. It is also segmented by technology into automatic train control (ATC); communication-based train control (CBTC); European railway traffic management system (ERTMD); positive train control (PTC), by grade of automation: GOA1; GOA2; GOA3; GOA4 and by application into passenger train; freight; mining.



LiDAR and Artificial intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains.LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures speed of moving train and captures irregularities of the track and evaluates the rail track quality.



It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually.The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance which help to reduce the incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly.Control Centre with visual and voice interactions during an incident is a time-consuming process.



AI also help to reduce these interactions and allow traffic controllers to focus on the core problem.



In February 2020, Alstom, a France based manufacturing company acquired Bombardier Inc. for $7.02 billion to $7.50 billion. The acquisition of Bombardier Transportation is a one-time opportunity coming at the right moment for Alstom, having significantly strengthened its operational and financial profile over the past 4 years to accelerate its strategic roadmap, and adding to Alstom complementary commercial and industrial platforms. Bombardier Inc., a Canada based train transport company.

