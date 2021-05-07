Kirkland Lake Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL)(ASX:KLA) reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.



Based on proxies received, 187,602,914 common shares of the Company, representing 70.25% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD Jonathan Gill 157,320,919 92.26% 13,199,115 7.74% Peter Grosskopf 143,687,337 84.26% 26,832,697 15.74% Ingrid Hibbard 126,865,542 74.40% 43,654,493 25.60% Arnold Klassen 116,672,376 68.42% 53,847,658 31.58% Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 158,321,538 92.85% 12,198,497 7.15% Anthony Makuch 170,353,503 99.90% 166,532 0.10% Barry Olson 158,337,723 92.86% 12,182,311 7.14% Jeff Parr 124,673,492 73.11% 45,846,543 26.89%

In addition: (i) KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

