Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

72 billion in 2020 to $5.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The organic soft drinks market consists of the sale of organic soft drinks and related services. Organic soft drinks are drinks made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, products made without ionizing radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.



Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages have contributed to the growth of the organic soft drink market.Organic soft drinks are made from products produced by organic farming which does not contain artificial flavours and preservatives which contain natural sweetening agents, low calories and high nutritional value.



People are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for more organic food products that they feel are healthier and safer for the environment.According to a report by Mintel in October 2019, new launches in the food and beverage industry which are certified organic have seen growth from 6% in 2009 to 10% in 2019.



According to the organic trade association (OTA) organic food sector report of 2019, organic food sales rose 5.9% to $47.9 billion, outstripping 2.3% of overall food sales. The increased awareness of the benefits of organic foods has helped in the growth of the organic soft drinks market.



The high cost of organic products including soft drinks acts as a hindrance to the organic soft drink’s markets.The cost of organic soft drinks is high when compared with that of conventional soft drinks.



For example, the cost of Galvanina - Cola sparkling soda 350ml is $82.99 for 12 bottles, whereas the cost of 15 bottles of coco-cola 330ml cost around $27. Some of the factors which contribute to the high price of organic soft drinks are that these have no chemicals and need more labour, the gap between demand and supply, post-harvest handling cost, organic certification, cost of covering higher loss, organic food grows more slowly, all of which are a cost to the company that eventually leads to an increase in the product cost. Consequently, the high cost is causing a hindrance to the growth of the organic soft drinks market.



The organic soft drinks market covered in this report is segmented by product type into organic soft fruit drinks; organic soda pops; others and by distribution into supermarket; convenience store; online store.



Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks.According to the survey of 230 natural brands by New Hope Network in January 2019, 65% of the respondents are ready to launch a new CBD product within a span of 1 to 2 years.



Organic soft drink companies are coming up with new CBD drinks especially in the USA, owing to the USA farm bill in 2018 that supports the companies to sell CBD beverages.Sati organics is selling CBD infused soda in 3 flavours.



There will be a rise in the CBD drinks in the forecast period.



In January 2020, Purity Organic, LLC, an organic food company based in Oakland, CA acquired Dunn’s River Brands, LLC for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition Purity Organic will focus on delivering operational excellence, refreshing the Sweet Leaf Brand, and increasing market share across all its portfolio brands.



Dunn’s River Brands, LLC, a USA based company that produces and distributes organic beverages.

