LVMH: Ordinary General Meeting of Friday, May 28, 2021 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

Société Européenne with share capital of 151 427 201,70 euros

Registered office : 22, avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris

775 670 417 RCS PARIS

Given the extension of the public health state of emergency until June 1, 2021 and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to stem the spread of the Covid-19, the Board of Directors decided, in accordance with the relevant legal and regulatory provisions in force, to hold behind closed doors its Shareholders’ Meeting on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s registered office at 22 avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris (France).

As a result, no admission cards will be issued. The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting are described in the convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Issue No. 55 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/annonce/202105072101411-55) and in the convening brochure sent to shareholders. The draft proposed single resolution is published in the BALO on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Issue No. 48 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/document/202104212101036-48). These publications are also available on the Company’s website, www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / Ordinary General Meeting May 28, 2021).

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / Ordinary General Meeting May 28, 2021), the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

