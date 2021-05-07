Blockchain Foundry Issues Warning Regarding Scams and Acts of Fraud

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is issuing a warning to investors and potential investors to be alert to scams, fraudulent offers and fraudulent communications after BCF was notified that a shareholder reported that they had been contacted by someone purporting to be a member of the senior management team of BCF and promising significant returns on their investment in exchange for the transfer of cryptocurrency.



BCF advises that you should never respond to offers that seem too good to be true, suspected fraudulent communications or click on any links that may be provided by an unknown or unverified source. BCF encourages investors to protect themselves by knowing that no personnel of BCF will ever contact you via text message or through social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.) to obtain personal information or to request that you make an investment or transfer any form of currency (cryptocurrency or otherwise) to BCF personnel or otherwise.

If you have received a call, email or text message that resulted in a loss of money or personal information, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), a national service jointly operated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police and the Competition Bureau.

For any other unsolicited calls, we encourage Canadians to file a complaint with the National Do Not Call List (DNCL).

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

https://blockchainfoundry.co/