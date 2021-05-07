Health Coach Market Size to Worth Around US$ 27.8 Bn by 2030

OTTAWA, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per new report study, the global health coach market size was valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2020.



Health coaches support and empower clients to improve unhealthy lifestyle habits to control chronic diseases such as diabetes. You are more likely to meet a health coach in private practice, at a doctor's clinic, or with a workplace wellbeing initiative. Wide self-insured businesses use coaching to boost employee wellbeing and minimize claims rates, as do health insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is poorly established and education in many cases is carried out by companies that are more interested in revenues than coach skills.

Growth Factors:

Growing awareness of behavioral and mental wellbeing is projected to have a huge effect on the health and wellness market. Behavioral wellbeing may be referred to as an analysis of the feelings and personality of a person linked to his or her emotional well-being. The accelerated speed of life of people today has had a significant effect on the well-being of people on a wide scale. According to a recent study published by the American Psychological Association in March 2019, the incidence of mood problems and suicide attempts among young adults in the U.S. have raised dramatically. This research also indicates that about 71 per cent of the youth population in the U.S., aged between 18 and 25 years, has experienced the extreme psychological distress, and 63 per cent of this age group has encountered depression. These results also suggest a strong prevalence of mental wellbeing problems that can be efficiently resolved by fitness coaches' wellness consultations.

Some businesses, educational institutions and other agencies hire in-house or external fitness coaches to provide health-related instruction to their staff or students. Addition to this increased case of obesity worldwide is leading to the various chronic diseases. Hence, the need for the proper health guidance is required in order to overcome the same, is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target industry in the near future. Further, during the lockdown situations across the globe in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sudden changes in the lifestyle have led to metal illness among the global population. This factor has created huge demand for the health coaching and in turn propelled growth of the global market. However, lack of customization and less accountability along with lack any formal education among health coaches are among major factors expected to hinder growth of the target market in the near future. Nevertheless, companies in the health coaching market are hiring exert heath coaches for providing the excellent consulting services to corporate consumers which will have positive impact on the growth of the target market.

Report Highlights:

Among the health coach mode of learning segments, online medications segment is dominated the overall market. The growth is attributed to increased penetration of internet and usage of smartphones across the globe. Further offline segment is projected register moderate share in the near future.

BrainMD Health accounted for a significant share of the global health coach market.

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the global industry due to huge investments in healthcare sector and growing need for the better health and wellness owing to changing lifestyle along with increased chronic conditions among the North America population is major factor boosting growth of the health coaching in the countries of the North America. Presence of leading players in the region along with strategies that are implemented by the major players in the countries of North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the target industry in the near future. Asia Pacific is likely to list the noteworthy CAGR, on account of increased awareness regarding mental and physical health in emerging economies.

Also, most of the key players operating in the industry are investing heavily in order to get the competitive edge in the health coach market in Asia Pacific. Addition to this growth of the European countries is attributed to the increased obesity levels along with growing chronic conditions in the France, Russia, and U.K. of the region. The Latin America health coach market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the near future. Also, Middle East and Africa region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the target industry.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide Brain MD Health, Health Coach Institute, Regents of the University of California, AFPA, The Raw Food Institute, Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, The American Council on Exercise, UK Health Coaches Association, Expert Rating, Weljii, FMCA, Institute of Health Sciences among others. Enormous investment in the study of the health coach accompanied by strategic collaborations like mergers, company acquisitions are business approaches commenced by the major companies in the health coach market.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Mode of Learning

Online / Tele Coaching

Offline

By Type

Holistic Health Coaching

Wellness Health Coaching

Primal/Paleo Health Coaching



By Duration

Less than 6 Months

Dairy 6 Months to 12 Months

More than 12 Months



By Coach Type

Personal Coach

Family Coach

Corporate Coach



By Application

General Wellness

Behavioral Health

Chronic Conditions/Diseases

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



