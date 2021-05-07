AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from all the Baltics to Greece from the mid of May

English Lithuanian

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the middle of May resumes flights to Greek islands. The largest flight program is planned from Lithuania.

The Greek islands historically have always concluded a significant part of “Novaturas” summer holiday program group wide. In 2019, more than 35 thousand people from all the Baltic countries went on holidays to the Greek islands, and Greece program accounted around 17% of the entire summer holiday season. Starting from the middle of May, planes from Lithuania will take off to the islands of Crete, Rhodes and Corfu, and in autumn the island of Kefalonia will join the assortment of Greek holiday destinations. The biggest number of flight - 4 per week will be operated to Cretan resorts. From Latvia flights to Crete and Rhodes are planned in May, and in autumn - to Corfu. Travelers from Estonia will fly to Crete and Rhodes from mid-May, and from autumn to Corfu and Kefalonia.

"Last year, when the restrictions were lifted, Greece was the first country that welcomed our travelers for summer holidays. We believe the Greek islands will be on great demand this year as well, especially Corfu - so called Greek Hawaii island - which is exclusively only in our Greek destination’s portfolio. Travelers have already tested the sefety of holidays on Greek islands last year, and many of them have just patiently waited for this destination to be opened this year”, says Audronė Keinytė head of “Novaturas” group.

The Company strongly recommends for travelers to purchase medical expenses insurance that covers the cost of treating diseases, including the ones caused by the SARS viruses. In case the travelers are tested positive during their vacations the Greek government will cover the expenses of accommodation, meals and medical expenses if needed. Travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, after 14 days since the last vaccination and have it proving documents, are not required to undergo COVID-19 tests and are not subject to the obligation to self-isolate when returned to Lithuania.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.