Rising Hip Hop Star & Filmmaker Patrick “P.A.T.” Barnett Drops new Video for “Trigga Happy” With three new Projects on the Way

Austin, TX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick “P.A.T.” Barnett is certainly not a one dimensional man. Instead P.A.T. is a proud U.S. Air Force military veteran who saw action in Operation OEF/OIF. Mr. Barnett is quite regal along with being an activist, artist, songwriter, producer, filmmaker, real estate investor, CEO of Midnight Society Entertainment and overall successful serial entrepreneur. Making his name in the rap world at a rapid pace after releasing the universally praised mixtape “Where the Sidewalk Ends” in 2012, fans have been waiting to see what’s up next. In exciting news, that time has come with Fort Worth-raised P.A.T. announcing the release of his new video for the infectious song “Trigga Happy”. P.A.T. also has two albums and a new single set to drop in May, along with television and film industry work on the way. 2021 may just be the year of P.A.T. showcasing how he earned his rap name “Poetic And Talented”.



“We’re inspired by our failures and comforted by our wins,” commented the clearly passionate artist. “This has been the story of my life. I know I have a valuable message and being able to deliver it through music, or in film is a true blessing. I am very proud of the new video for ‘Trigga Happy’ and can’t wait to see the reaction to it. And stay tuned, there’s more to come soon!”

“Trigga Happy” displays P.A.T.’s creative rhyme flow over a hot R&B style beat. The lyrics, however, is where the artist really shines and shows his ability as a songwriter. “Trigga Happy” addresses the dangers African Americans often face, while also reflecting on some of the lost lives, in a way that is certain to touch hearts with its timeliness and sincerity.

The video itself is a testament to the artist’s pure professionalism, filmed perfectly with a feel that enhances the impact of the song in a very dramatic way.

Check out the video here and let friends know P.A.T. is doing something special and is on the rise.

For the latest news from P.A.T. and to stay part of the conversation visit https://urpat.net.

