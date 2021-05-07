Blockgraph and The Trade Desk Announce Integration Plan to Securely Activate First-Party Data Via Unified ID 2.0 Across Convergent TV Platforms

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the only Identity Operating System (IDoS) purpose-built for the TV ecosystem and with a commitment to privacy, today announced that it plans to work with The Trade Desk to facilitate first-party Unified ID 2.0 audience targeting into convergent TV advertising. Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. The planned integration will enable advertisers to plan, purchase and measure campaigns across the multi-platform convergent TV landscape with cohesion and simplicity in a way that puts privacy first.



Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications, Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS, Inc. and is committed to creating a better, safer and more sustainable, convergent TV advertising ecosystem. Through the use of Blockgraph’s IDoS, marketers are empowered to identify audiences in a privacy-first way across all forms of TV. In concert with Unified ID 2.0, Blockgraph aims to bring together digital and TV inventory to create a comprehensive cross-platform programmatic TV ad solution that puts data protection at the fore.

The Unified ID 2.0 initiative is aligned with Blockgraph’s common principles that put consumer data protection at the core of every solution. Blockgraph’s common principles include providing a set of neutral household and individual identifiers that can be applied across both TV and digital platforms to authenticate audiences without sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information. The planned integration, by using Blockgraph’s IDoS in combination with Unified ID 2.0, aims to provide transparency to users, in addition to offering a common currency to reach and measure audiences across publishers, platforms, and devices, all at scale.

“This partnership is an important step forward for us and for the industry,” said Rob Klippel, Senior Vice President, Advanced Advertising Products and Strategy, Spectrum Reach. “With Blockgraph’s IDoS in combination with Unified ID 2.0, we can further facilitate aggregated and de-identified first party data-based audience solutions on our cross-platform TV inventory in a way that is 100% privacy compliant.”

“We are focused on bringing multi-screen, audience-based solutions to advertisers in more automated ways,” said James Rooke, General Manager, Effectv. “We look forward to innovating with partners like Blockgraph and The Trade Desk to ensure that marketers can execute their campaigns using advanced, data-driven approaches in a way that solves for the necessary consumer privacy and publisher data protections so as to future proof both our business and the industry.”

“We are committed to building solutions with like-minded partners that share our principles and facilitate audience-based advertising in ways that are future-forward and privacy-focused,” said Jason Manningham, CEO, Blockgraph. “The unique combination of Unified ID 2.0 and Blockgraph will allow advertisers to quickly and seamlessly execute campaigns with 100% data control and protection cohesively across all digital and TV platforms.”

“Advertisers are looking to deliver a relevant, high-quality advertising experience in a privacy-conscious way, that preserves the value exchange of the internet,” said Michelle Hulst, Chief Operating Officer, The Trade Desk. “As we look to further integrate Unified ID 2.0 into the TV ecosystem with partners like Blockgraph, Charter, Comcast and ViacomCBS, we’re making this a reality for advertisers with an open-source, interoperable identity solution that puts the consumer in the driver’s seat. In doing so, we’ll help brands reach audiences at scale and help enable this new golden age of TV.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by three of the largest media and video distribution companies in the world: Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS Inc. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

About The Trade Desk



The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.

