Stas Kolenikov Elected American Statistical Association Fellow

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Stas Kolenikov, known for his innovative work at the intersection of data science and survey research as a principal scientist at Abt Associates, has been recognized by his peers as an American Statistical Association Fellow, one of the highest honors in the field. His citation reads, “For sustained contributions to methods, practice and computational tools of survey methodology, for leadership on projects essential to data-driven policymaking, and for service to the profession and its relation with social sciences.”



“Being named a Fellow of the American Statistical Association is a very prestigious honor and reflects Stas’s contributions to the advancement of statistical science,” said Michael Link, vice president, Data Science, Surveys and Enabling Technologies. “While Stas is well known for the amazing work he does here at Abt Associates on our projects, he is also very active in the statistical community, via presenting, publishing, and service.”

Under ASA bylaws, the Committee on Fellows can elect up to one-third of one percent of the total association membership as fellows each year. To be selected, nominees must have an established reputation, publish regularly and have an impact on statistical practice.

Kolenikov specializes in survey design and analysis, as well as statistical software development and reproducible research and reporting workflows. He has contributed his expertise to more than 30 studies while at Abt, working on major projects and studies for such clients as Pew Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Agency for International Development, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Labor. He recently served as lead statistician for The Comparative Health Assessment Interview Research Study and Family and Medical Leave Survey Round 4, overseeing sampling design, development of the analysis weights, and data quality control reporting for these large projects.

