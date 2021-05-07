CF Energy 2020 Year Results Investor Conference Call

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the investor conference call on the results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “CF Energy Corp. 2020 Year Results Investor Conference Call”) as follows:



Investor Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 am (EDT)

Topic: CF Energy Corp. 2020 Year Results Investor Conference Call

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/91990475950?pwd=N2x2ZTNNQUxySWovaFBiQU1mTlc3UT09

Meeting ID: 919 9047 5950

Passcode: 301551

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations

investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang

Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board

zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

Mike Liu

VP Capital Market

mike.liu@changfengenergy.cn

